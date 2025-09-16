Karnataka records highest maternal mortality ratio in south India

Karnataka has reported the highest Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) among South Indian states, according to the 2021–23 Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality released by the Office of the Registrar General of India. The state recorded 68 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, well above the southern average of 42 and higher than Kerala (30), Tamil Nadu (35), Andhra Pradesh (30), and Telangana (59). Karnataka's MMR highlights vulnerabilities in maternal health despite better performance compared to high-burden northern states.(Unsplash)

While Karnataka performs better than the national average of 88 and significantly better than high-burden states in northern and central India, its figures remain a concern in the southern context. Karnataka is being seen as a vulnerable point in a region otherwise recognized for strong maternal and child health indicators.

Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have matched MMR levels seen in developed countries, with 30 deaths per 100,000 live births, while Tamil Nadu follows closely at 35. Even Telangana, at 59, fares better than Karnataka. The state’s lifetime risk of maternal death stands at 0.12 per cent, compared to just 0.05 per cent in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, though still below the national risk of 0.18 per cent.

Nationally, India’s MMR has plateaued at 88, unchanged from 2020–22. While this reflects long-term progress from 130 in 2014–16, the stagnation raises concerns about achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal of reducing MMR to below 70 by 2030.

The Empowered Action Group (EAG) states and Assam continue to bear the brunt, with a combined MMR of 118, almost three times the southern average. States like Odisha (153), Chhattisgarh (146), Madhya Pradesh (142), and Uttar Pradesh (141) report the highest maternal death rates. Their lifetime risk of maternal death is around 0.41 per cent, far above Karnataka’s 0.12 per cent and the national average.

By contrast, Maharashtra (36) and Gujarat (51) have shown better outcomes, while Punjab (90), Haryana (89), and West Bengal (104) still report concerning figures.

The bulletin highlighted that 64 per cent of maternal deaths occur in women aged 20–29, while 22 per cent deaths occur in women aged between 30-34. This underscores the urgent need for improved reproductive healthcare, antenatal services, and emergency obstetric care for younger women.