Bengaluru set for major civic overhaul as 400 new wards to take shape under Greater Bengaluru Authority: Report

In a transformative move aimed at revamping urban governance, Bengaluru is officially bidding farewell to the long-standing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) model. In its place, the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is taking charge, with plans to split the city into five distinct municipal corporations, each further divided into two administrative zones for more localized governance. The restructuring includes redrawing ward boundaries in Bengaluru, with 400 proposed wards.

The first step in operationalizing this new structure is already underway, the redrawing of ward boundaries across the city. According to senior officials in the office of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, a total of 400 wards have been proposed. The finalized list of ward names is expected to be officially notified by September 26, marking a significant step toward holding long-delayed civic elections in the city, said a report by The New Indian Express.

How the 400 wards will be distributed

Each of the five corporations under GBA will manage a specific set of wards based on geography, population, and administrative feasibility. Here’s a breakdown of how the wards will be distributed:

West Bengaluru City Corporation will be the largest, with 110 wards, covering a wide expanse that includes 10 Assembly constituencies such as Rajajinagar, Malleswaram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Basavanagudi, and parts of Yeshwanthpura, said the report.

Central Bengaluru City Corporation is set to have 63 wards, drawn from six key constituencies including CV Raman Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, and Chickpet.

North Bengaluru City Corporation will consist of 75 wards, potentially covering areas like Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Hebbal, and parts of Dasarahalli and Pulakeshinagar, the report stated.

East Bengaluru City Corporation will feature 50 wards, primarily drawn from the KR Puram and Mahadevapura Assembly segments. While the original plan was to create 60 wards in this region, officials opted to reduce the number due to administrative complexity and demographic constraints, the report added. Notably, certain areas in Mahadevapura have been split further to better manage population clusters.

South Bengaluru City Corporation is expected to include 90 to 100 wards, spanning across constituencies such as BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli, and Bengaluru South. Parts of Yeshwanthpura, RR Nagar, Padmanabhanagar, Mahadevapura, and Anekal are also likely to be absorbed under this jurisdiction, the report further stated.