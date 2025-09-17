Elderly woman stabbed twice in Bengaluru survives by playing dead in front of robbers: Report

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a former driver, together with two partners, stormed into his previous employer’s residence and committed a violent robbery, stabbing a senior citizen and rifling through belongings before strolling out, mistakenly thinking their victim was dead. The woman, though bleeding and wounded from two stabs, managed to struggle to her door and raise an alarm, yelling for help. Thanks to her cries, one of the intruders was quickly caught by residents nearby. The elderly woman in Bengaluru cried for help once the robbers were gone, which led to the capture of one assailant.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

The incident took place late Sunday evening when 65-year-old Kanakapushpa responded to an unexpected knock at her door, said a report by The Times of India. The visitor claimed to be delivering a meal supposedly ordered by her son, a convincing ruse that led her to open up. Instantly, three men entered, all dressed similarly, demanding access to storage spaces where Kanakapushpa’s son, Rahul, reputedly kept valuables.

They warned her against making noise, forced her onto a sofa, and muffled her speech. Kanakapushpa indicated she did not have keys, as her son had taken them earlier that day. Agitated, one of the trio stabbed her in the neck to coerce her further. At this moment, the recently dismissed driver, known as Maddy, showed up, confirming her suspicion that he masterminded the crime.

Maddy took off her gag and threatened her, demanding the cupboard keys. Maintaining she was powerless, Kanakapushpa remained gagged while another assailant delivered a harsher stabbing. Bleeding profusely, she began reciting prayers, then fell silent, motionless, pretending to be dead.

The robbers pried open the cupboards with metal rods and collected valuables before regrouping in the living room by about 10:45 pm. Maddy instructed his associate to verify whether Kanakapushpa had died; she did not react when touched, so the trio left comfortably. Once certain she was alone, Kanakapushpa drew herself to the entrance and loudly appealed to neighbours for help. Initial findings revealed Maddy had been dismissed by Rahul recently after repeated requests for money, which likely motivated the crime.