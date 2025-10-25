Hospital reveals Satish Shah was found unresponsive at home, could not be revived despite CPR

Satish Shah death: Actor Satish Shah, renowned for his roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, among many others, passed away at the age of 74 on October 25. Now, more details about his death have emerged, with the hospital revealing that he was found unresponsive at his residence and could not be revived “despite best efforts” by the medical team. Also read: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's JD Majethia reveals Satish Shah’s health struggles before death: ‘Underwent kidney transplant’ Satish Shah was last seen on the big screen in Humshakals.

Hospital issues a press release after Satish Shah death

Just a few hours after Satish Shah’s death, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai issued a statement confirming the news. The hospital shared that they received an emergency call reporting Satish was unresponsive and added that their team began CPR in the ambulance itself.

The press note began by condoling the death of the veteran actor, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah.”

“Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived,” the note shared.

The press note continued, “Mr. Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers during this difficult time.”

Satish Shah dies at 74

Satish Shah, best known for his roles Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro among others, passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure on October 25. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia shared that Satish had been unwell for the past few months and had undergone a kidney transplant but later developed an infection.

With a career that stretches over four decades, Satish Shah carved a niche as one of Indian entertainment’s most versatile actors. He won hearts with his memorable performances in television shows such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmy Chakkar, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, with his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai still being a fan favourite.

Born in 1951 into a Gujarati family, Satish Shah embarked on his acting journey in the 1970s. However, it was 1984 that brought him widespread recognition, thanks to Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha’s sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, where he impressed audiences by portraying 55 different characters. He is also remembered for his act of a corpse in the comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, perhaps his most iconic role on the big screen.

Satish Shah also featured in projects such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hero No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa, among others. He was last seen on the big screen in the 2014 release, Humshakals.