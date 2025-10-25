Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's JD Majethia reveals Satish Shah’s health struggles before death: ‘Underwent kidney transplant’

JD Majethia reveals his last conversation with Satish Shah

On Saturday, Satish Shah's manager also confirmed the news of his death to the news agency PTI. He was 74.

Talking to Hindustan Times, JD Majethia said, “Yes, it breaks my heart to confirm that my close friend Satish Shah is no more.”

“He passed away at his home in Mumbai today. He was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late. At the moment, the doctors at the hospital are doing some formalities. Other information and cremation details will also be shared later tonight,” he added.

JD Majethia also spoke about Satish’s recent health struggles, noting that the veteran actor remained positive and confident about making a recovery. He recalled that Satish had even mentioned plans to resume shooting for a project in November.

“Satish Shah was not feeling well for the past few months. Unka kidney transplant hua tha, and infection hogaya (He underwent a kidney transplant and later developed an infection). He was on the road to recovery initially, but later developed an infection,” JD said.

He continued, “However, I spoke to him the day before yesterday, he was sounding so healthy and positive. He was talking about shooting something in November. But God had other plans.”

JD Majethia revealed that he had planned to visit last week, but couldn’t make it as it was too late at night.

Recalling his last conversation with Satish Shah, JD Majethia shared, “My whole family spoke to him. I had a habit of calling him whenever I was near his place to check if I should drop by. I did the same day before yesterday.”

“He told me that he was actually going to sleep, said ‘next time milte hai (let’s meet some other time). Now, that next time will never come,” added JD Majethia.

Satish Shah dead at 74

The veteran actor Satish Shah died at the age of 74 on Saturday. His friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also confirmed his death through a video message posted on Instagram. In the video, Ashoke Pandit said, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.” Satish Shah's manager also confirmed the news of his death to the news agency PTI.

Most of the iconic characters played by Satish Shah were comic in nature. He played Commissioner D'Mello in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Pappi in Hero No 1, Prof. Rasai in Main Hoon Na and Indravadan Sarabhai in the TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. He has also appeared in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Hum Saath Saath Hain.