Producer JD Majethia has given successful comedy franchises like Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby to the Indian TV and film industry. Recently, he announced that he is coming with Khichdi 3 in 2027, but admits that comedies are going downhill in the industry. jD Majethia: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ki film nahi banni chahiye

“The overall level of comedy has gone down in our industry. You will find small gags and videos on social media, but the hunger to spend money to go watch something has reduced. You won’t find any comedy that can become legendary today, as you used to until a few years earlier, and the reason is we don’t have such talented crop of writers and actors for that,” he says.

The producer adds, “It’s a very challenging genre. In non-fiction, you have some amazing people like Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda, but fiction is lacking. And in comedy, if you don’t give the best, people won’t come. Khichdi still instils that faith in people that if these iconic characters come together, it will be for something special. Some storylines may falter, but you will end up laughing out loud.”

Having made Khichdi into a film series, ask him if he aims to do the same with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, considering the love it gets till date, and JD responds, “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ki film nahi banni chahiye. It could have been made earlier but not now. There should be more to that series too, but it’s too late to make a film on that. I am not too sure, but we will wait and see.”

JD insists that comedy is dependent on the audience’s connection, and asserts that their loyalty is “fragile”. “Even with big stars, if one film does well, other might not. So, you have to respect the audience loyalty. The Indian audience is such that even if a cricketer wins four world cups but then loses one to Pakistan, they will remember that. The people are sensitive and extremists in their love, so you have to try to give them the best always,” he says.