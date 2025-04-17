JD Majethia on announcing Khichdi 3: Khichdi 2 might not have worked, but that doesn't mean the franchise is flawed

At a recent appearance on filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, actor-producer JD Majethia made a surprising announcement of the movie Khichdi 3. Excited about the film, he tells us, " We have announced a 2027 release, so the film will be written this year then shot next year and eventually release the year later. We will make a proper plan for it.” JD Majethia on Khichdi 3(Photo: Instagram)

JD Majethia adds, “We have an idea that is why we mentioned it, but we need time to develop on that. But the whole original team will return. Everyone is more than happy and excited. They want to start right away.” JD asserts that they are not making the film just for the sake of it. “People look at franchises like a cash cow, but I never saw Khichdi that way. The days when we had no money, we went to the channel from the front to ask them to shut the show, otherwise no one thinks in TV that way. We always take Khichdi ahead as a franchise when we are sure we can do something mad with it,” he says.

While Khichdi, as a franchise has been loved, Khichdi 2 released in 2023 failed to connect to the audience. Ask him why still he went ahead with a third part and JD says, “Khichdi 2 might not have turned out like the first part, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is flawed. And even though it might not have worked as well, people enjoyed it, and we made money.”

Elaborating on what might have gone wrong with the film, he says, “We did a mistake with its release date. We got a good Friday and Saturday opening, but then it was World Cup final on Sunday, where India was also playing, so no business happened on that day in the major territories. Also, piracy happened with Khichdi 2 on a big scale.”

Having been making clean comedies for years now, ask JD’s take on incidents like India’s Got Latent controversy, where dark humour offended the nation and he says, “You can’t expect only one type of reaction to your actions. Everyone has freedom of speech. It’s not just for the people on stage. It’s necessary to be socially responsible. We do a lot of injustice to many groups through comedy and this generation has become too sensitive to that. The aim should be harmony, fun and joy.”