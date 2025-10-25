Satish Shah death| JD Majethia remembers his Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor: Suddenly, I feel a vacuum around me

The Hindi film industry just received the shocking news of the death of veteran actor Satish Shah. He was 74 at the time of his passing, and trade expert Ashoke Pandit confirmed his demise on social media. Satish Shah's manager also confirmed the news of his death to the news agency PTI. JD Majethia remembers Satish Shah

Producer JD Majethia, who worked with the late actor on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, is still reeling in the shock of the news. While he is travelling awya from Mumbai, he chokes up as we talk to him about Satish Shah.

“For me it wasn't just work, he was family, an elder brother to me. I just spoke with him day before yesterday and we were to visit him. I called him and he said, 'I am sleeping, come after two days'. He was hale and hearty and my entire family spoke to him so much. He was the life of everything wherever he was. Suddenly. I feel a vacuum around me. I actually can't find words to express right now,” he says.

JD Majethia shares that Satish Shah was taken to the hospital and currently the family is awaiting details about his demise. They have requested privacy till the time they get a clear picture.

Some of Satish Shah's most iconic characters came in the comedy genre. He played Commissioner D'Mello in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Pappi in Hero No 1, Professor Rasai in Main Hoon Na and Indravadan Sarabhai in the TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. He has also appeared in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Hum Saath Saath Hain.