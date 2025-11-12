Cardiologist reveals what flying does to your heart health; shares how to protect yourself on every flight

Every time you fly, the prospect of exploring new cultures and arriving at new destinations invokes a sense of excitement. However, did you know that flying might take a toll on your body? According to Medical News Today, it may cause dehydration, bloating, jet lag, and a higher risk of infections. Most people think flying is just sitting in a chair in the sky. But your body, especially heart, is doing real work up there.(Freepik)

Moreover, it takes a toll on your heart, too. In an Instagram post shared on November 12, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist who specialises in heart failure, advanced heart failure, and heart transplantation, detailed the effects of flying. Let's find out what the cardiologist shared.

This is what flying does to your heart

Sharing the effects flying has on your cardiovascular health, Dr Yaranov pointed out, “Most people think flying is just sitting in a chair in the sky. But your body is doing real work up there.” Here's what he revealed happens to our heart when we are up there in the air:

Cardiology version: What happens during a flight, according to the cardiologist, Dr Yaranov

• When the cabin pressure drops, your oxygen levels fall.

• This leads to your heart working harder to deliver the same oxygen it was providing your body earlier.

• Moreover, cabin air is drier than the desert, which is why you lose water inside your body just by breathing.

• While flying, your blood volume also goes down, which means your blood gets a little thicker.

• Additionally, sitting for long hours on a flight slows circulation, leading to our legs getting heavy and swollen.

• Lastly, your airway lining also dries, leading to the immune system barrier weakening.

The cardiologist also noted that the ‘jet lag’ you feel after a flight isn't just because of the time zones. Rather, it is your physiology.

This is what flying does to your heart. (Google Gemini)

How to protect your heart?

The cardiologist also revealed what he does to protect his heart health on every flight. Here's what he recommends:

• Hydrate before boarding (start ahead, not behind).

• Skip salt and alcohol in the air (both thicken the blood).

• Stand and stretch every hour to keep circulation moving.

• Use a saline nasal spray before takeoff to protect the immune defence.

• Walk after landing to reset blood flow and oxygen delivery.

“Tiny habits. Massive difference when you land. Your heart travels with you. Treat it like it matters,” the cardiologist advised in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.