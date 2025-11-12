Cardiologist explains how to recognise silent heart attack before it is too late

Silent heart attacks can be deadly if left untreated, as they might not receive prompt medical attention. If you're concerned about silent heart attacks, Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, shared a blog about it on his website, Saaol.com, on June 5. It was titled, 'Recognising pre-heart attack symptoms: what your body is telling you'. Also read | Bengaluru cardiologist warns of early heart disease, shares warning signs and preventive measures to protect your heart Recognising pre-heart attack symptoms can help prevent life-threatening damage. (Freepik)

According to him, heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, and a heart attack can be fatal if not treated promptly. Fortunately, the body often gives early warnings before a heart attack occurs.

Know your body's warning signs

In the blog, the cardiologist wrote, “Recognising those pre-heart attack symptoms can help save lives by enabling timely medical intervention. Common heart attack symptoms include chest pain, pain radiating to the arms, neck, jaw, or back, shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea, and lightheadedness. Never disregard symptoms like dizziness, bodily aches, exhaustion, or chest pain. Additionally, silent heart attack signs may be mild and go unnoticed, increasing the risk of future complications. Understanding these warning signs and adopting healthy lifestyle changes can help prevent heart disease and protect your heart’s health.”

As per the cardiologist, ‘a pre-heart attack’, also known as unstable angina, is a serious warning sign that the heart isn't getting enough oxygen-rich blood: it occurs when the coronary arteries become narrowed or partially blocked due to the buildup of plaque.

Symptoms include: chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, discomfort in the arms, neck, jaw, or back. These symptoms, as per the blog, can appear during rest or physical activity and may come and go. A pre-heart attack should never be ignored, as it can quickly lead to a full heart attack, he shared, adding that immediate medical care and lifestyle changes are crucial to prevent life-threatening damage.

The most dangerous aspect of a silent attack is that the lack of obvious symptoms prevents the person from seeking immediate medical help. (Made using Gemini AI)

Silent heart attack: the unnoticed danger

The cardiologist also said, “A silent heart attack occurs with little or no noticeable symptoms. Signs are mild or absent, which can lead to long-term heart damage. An impending heart attack shows warning signs like chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or extreme fatigue. Both are serious and require immediate attention. Early detection is crucial in preventing severe future cardiac events... being aware of pre-heart attack symptoms, impending, and silent heart attack signs is vital to prevent life-threatening events. Adopt a zero-oil diet, heamanage risk factors... listen to your body — early action today protects your heart tomorrow.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.