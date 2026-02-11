Bengaluru rheumatologist reveals if wrapping cabbage leaves around knees hack actually reduces arthritis pain, stiffness

The post suggests that cabbage, packed with 'antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds', can help reduce swelling and improve mobility when applied directly to the joints. It argued this is a 'low-risk and accessible' alternative for those seeking relief from chronic discomfort.

While the post cites a 2016 study from the Clinical Journal of Pain , labelling the method as 'local anti-inflammatory support', health experts suggest you should take these claims with a grain of salt — and perhaps a bit of medical oversight.

In the world of viral health hacks and ‘vegetable as medicine’ trend, the latest trend involves a trip to the veggies aisle at grocery store rather than the pharmacy. A February 4 Instagram post by the health-focused page MuscleMorph has sparked curiosity by sharing that wrapping fresh cabbage leaves around the knees can significantly reduce arthritis pain and stiffness . Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe?

The expert verdict: temporary comfort, not a cure To separate fact from kitchen folklore, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Chethana D, senior consultant of rheumatology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru. While she acknowledges the practice may offer some ease, she highlights its limitations: "Wrapping fresh cabbage leaves around the knees can reduce arthritis pain, stiffness, and improve mobility. This practice is not a proven medical treatment, but it may offer temporary comfort for some people."

According to Dr Chethana, the effectiveness likely stems from two factors: natural compounds and cooling effect. She explained, "Cabbage leaves contain natural compounds that may have mild anti-inflammatory and cooling effects. When applied cold, they can act like a cold compress and may help reduce swelling for a short time. This can make the knee feel slightly better, especially in mild pain or after activity."

The risks and realities of cabbage hack Despite the 'low-risk' label circulating online, Dr Chethana warns that relying on vegetables over-medicalised care could be problematic. She said, "There is no strong scientific evidence to show that cabbage wraps can treat arthritis or improve joint damage."

While a cabbage wrap might feel good after a long walk, it won't fix the underlying issues of cartilage wear or immune-system-related inflammation. Dr Chethana said: "Arthritis is a long-term condition involving cartilage wear, inflammation, or immune problems, and needs proper medical care. Cabbage wraps cannot replace medicines, physiotherapy, weight control, or doctor-recommended exercises. Any pain relief from cabbage is usually temporary and varies from person to person."

Hygiene and safety concerns Dr Chethana specifically highlighted risks for vulnerable groups as placing raw cabbage on the skin for extended periods can lead to skin irritation and infections. "Raw cabbage on skin for long periods can sometimes cause skin irritation or infection, especially in people with sensitive skin or diabetes. If pain, swelling, or stiffness is ongoing, medical evaluation is important. Cabbage wraps may be used as a home comfort method, but they are not a cure. They should only be used along with proper medical treatment, not instead of it," Dr Chethana said.

For those suffering from persistent joint pain, the message remains clear: use the cabbage for your salad, but see a rheumatologist for your knees.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.