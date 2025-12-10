Nutritionist shares 5 anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, eggs and fish to ease stubborn knee and joint pain

If your joints feel stiff the moment you wake up or your knees start hurting after a long day, chronic inflammation might be quietly building up in your body. Many people assume it is just age or overuse, but everyday habits like stress, irregular sleep, processed foods, and even hormonal shifts can keep the body stuck in an inflamed state. When this goes on for weeks or months, the pain becomes part of daily life. So what can actually help? Surprisingly, a lot starts with what is on your plate. Certain foods can calm inflammation, support joint strength, and make movement feel easier. Foods like omega-3s, protein, and spices can help fight inflammation.(Adobe Stock)

What really causes inflammation in the body?

Chronic inflammation can be caused by various factors. Autoimmune disorders, where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, are a major cause, especially in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. Hormonal fluctuations, unmanaged stress, obesity, poor nutrition, and excessive sugar or unhealthy fats also play a significant role in triggering inflammation that affects the knees, joints, and muscles.

According to Nutritionist Mitushi Ajmera, the real problem is excess. She explains that everyday kitchen ingredients are naturally anti-inflammatory, but habits like smoking, alcohol, and consuming too much sugar, trans fats, or hydrogenated fats aggravate inflammation. Reducing these triggers is just as important as adding healing foods.

Anti-inflammatory foods to reduce joint pain

1. Protein-rich foods

Joint pain is not always just about inflammation! Sometimes it is simply weak muscles failing to support the joints. Protein becomes essential here. Both plant and animal proteins help repair tissues and improve muscle strength.

"Plant proteins like lentils, legumes, chickpeas, and soy offer a great amount. If you consume animal foods, eggs, lean meat, and dairy provide complete proteins that the body can use more efficiently and help reduce joint stress," Mitushi Ajmera tells Health Shots.

2. Collagen foods

Collagen plays a key role in maintaining cartilage, the smooth cushioning between your joints. Foods that naturally support collagen production can help reduce discomfort over time. Bone broth, fish, and gelatin-rich foods provide essential amino acids that help rebuild connective tissue. They may improve joint mobility in individuals with chronic joint issues.

3. Omega-3 rich foods

Omega-3 fatty acids are among the most effective nutrients for inflammation. They help reduce inflammatory markers and may ease stiffness in people with arthritis. Mitushi Ajmera recommends including fish, fatty fish, and fish oil capsules if needed. For plant-based options, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts are excellent sources. Avocados also provide healthy fats that support joint lubrication, just consume them in moderation.

4. Vitamin C, E, zinc and magnesium

Antioxidants are your body's natural defense against inflammation. Vitamin C supports collagen synthesis, while vitamin E helps reduce oxidative stress. Zinc and magnesium aid tissue repair, muscle relaxation, and immune function.

Citrus fruits, berries, bell peppers, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy greens help you maintain these levels naturally. A study published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity highlights that a diet high in antioxidants lowers inflammation and supports better recovery from joint stress.

5. Anti-inflammatory spices

Cinnamon, garlic, clove, ginger, and turmeric are some of the best spices that contain natural compounds and can help fight inflammation. "Turmeric's curcumin, for instance, can reduce inflammatory pathways in the body. So, make these spices a part of your daily diet," suggests the expert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)