Fitness coach with 20 years of experience shares easy diet for removing visceral fat: ‘It’s not about counting calories’

“Too much visceral fat silently destroys your body and brain ,” he shared. According to the coach, people in the top quartile of visceral fat percentage have 10 times higher odds of hypertension and six times higher odds of diabetes.

Taking to Instagram on February 9, Dan Go, a fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, described visceral fat as “the fat wrapped around your liver, pancreas, and intestines” that “pumps inflammatory compounds into your bloodstream” all day, every day.

The fat stored in our body can be broadly divided into subcutaneous and visceral fat . The first kind is layered below the skin, while the second is around the organs and considered more harmful to health.

Losing fat in a sustainable way is a comprehensive process that requires, among other things, following the right diet and exercising well.

Diet to lose visceral fat In his post, Dan shared what he claimed was the “world's easiest diet” that is known to cut visceral fat by 14% even when an individual has not lost any weight.

“It's not keto. It's not carnivore. And it's definitely not about counting calories,” he stated.

The diet that Dan recommends is the Optimised Mediterranean Diet. The coach claimed that when compared with a standard healthy diet and a traditional Mediterranean diet, an optimised Mediterranean diet loaded with polyphenol-rich foods “dropped the most visceral fat, by 14%.”

Following the diet includes the following steps:

Zero alcohol.

Eliminating processed foods.

Prioritising protein at 0.7 to one gram per pound of body weight.

Focusing on fish and chicken.

Eating two cups of dark berries daily.

Replacing the second coffee with green tea

Adding polyphenol-rich greens like spinach, kale, and arugula at every meal

Adding fermented foods and bone broth for gut health Time-restricted eating One of the most important parts of the attempt to cut visceral fat is time-restricted eating. This includes having the final meal of the day three to five hours before sleep.

“It’s not what you eat. It’s when you stop eating,” noted Dan. “Time-restricted eating works because your body finally gets a break from constant digestion. Insulin drops. Fat burning starts.”

It is simple, sustainable, and effective, he claimed. In addition to following the right diet, one also needs to focus on weight training, daily walking, and occasional HIIT (high-intensity interval training) sessions to protect the muscles while cutting weight.

“It takes around 90 days of concentrated effort to see significant reductions,” stated Dan. “Not 90 days of ‘pretty good.’ Ninety days of solid execution.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.