Arthritis flares up in winter? Physiotherapist shares hacks to manage it

The winter season brings several health-related changes due to shifts in temperature and weather, ranging from dry skin to seasonal infections. Cold weather can also affect joint health, making it essential to take necessary care. Arthritis, in particular, can flare up during this season, leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. Arthritis pain flares up in winter.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Orthopaedic surgeon explains why arthritis becomes more painful in winter; shares 7 strategies to ease discomfort

Dr Rohit Khuranna, senior physiotherapist at Silverstreak Superspeciality Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle how simple daily habits and gentle exercises can help manage these winter flare-ups.

Why arthiritis flares up in winter?

Cold weather takes a heavy toll on your muscles and joints. As per the physiotherapist, the muscle and connective tissues during cold temperatures have a tendency to tighten, making the stiffness much worse.

During winter, people also tend to become inactive. Dr Khuranna advised, “Moving the body gently and routinely can keep the joints fluid and eventually eliminate the discomfort. This is always done by emphasising consistency and not intensity.”

How to manage?

Gentle yoga helps to keep joints agile. (Shutterstock)

The psychotherapist suggested simple indoor activities that help keep your joints flexible and maintain mobility throughout the winter.

Dr Khuranna shared, “Do activities such as stretching, slow joint rotations, or short walks around the house.”

Along with this, he also advised gentle yoga and guided mobility exercises, as they don't exert too much strain on the body while keeping the joints active.

But preparing your body before the activity is just as essential as the exercise itself. For this, Dr Khuranna recommended a hot shower, heating pad, or warm compress to relieve stiff muscles and ready the joints for movements. Along with this, wearing warm clothes, especially around vulnerable areas such as the knees, hands, and shoulders, can also help minimise stiffness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.