Cardiologist reveals 6 morning habits that keep his heart strong: Protein-rich breakfast, 5-minute meditation and more

How you spend the first few hours of the day can go a long way in shaping your health in the long-term. With rising cardiovascular diseases globally, it's high time health is prioritized to mitigate the side effects of stress, sedentary lifestyles and a constant hustle culture. So, we asked a cardiologist about his morning rituals for heart health.

Morning routine for a healthy heart

"When our health is not prioritized, in most of the cases, our heart pays the price for it. A little progress each morning, adds up to big results - this adage sums up the importance of a consistent morning routine that compounds into multiple health benefits, especially heart health," Dr Ankur Ulhas Phatarpekar, Structural Interventional Cardiologist and Co-Founder, Heart & Vascular Superspeciality Hospitals (HVS Hospitals), tells Health Shots.

Here are the cardiologist's morning habits to keep heart healthy:

1. Hydration

I begin my day by drinking water and replenishing my body. It may sound like a simple habit, but often easily missed. Water makes up a significant amount of blood, which is important for transporting nutrients and oxygen throughout the body. So, beginning your day with hydration is important as it supports essential body functioning.

2. Diet

I have a nutritious breakfast, which is protein-rich or includes complex carbs. Diet is an important part of my routine, overall health and especially heart health. I avoid saturated fats and trans fats which are detrimental to my heart and increase cholesterol levels. I eat small portions of meals every day at fixed times. This disciplined way of having food goes a long way in maintaining a good lifestyle.

3. Mindfulness practices

Meditation plays an important role in managing stress level and lowering your blood pressure, both of which help in reducing the risk of heart diseases. My meditation routine involves sitting comfortably with closed eyes and focusing on my breathing, a mental image, or repetition of a single positive word or phrase. This does not need to be a 30-minute session. You can start with a 5-minute daily routine. There is a common perception that meditation is boring, but today we have access to so many apps and podcasts that help us make it interesting.

4. Soak in sunlight

A lot of people are Vitamin D deficient, and this plays an important role in high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. It is very crucial to get a few minutes under the sun because it not only lifts your mood but also helps your body produce vitamin D. You do not have to start running immediately, but just a stroll in the garden will help you effectively.

5. Movement

The World Health Organization recommends that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. I make sure I include some physical activity in the first few hours of waking up, without fail. It could be yoga, walking, running or lifting weights. Just small physical activities for even a couple of minutes will enhance your cardiovascular fitness.

6. Avoid the mobile phone

Along with all the above points I personally avoid using my mobile for at least 30 minutes after waking up and even before going to bed. It helps me focus and start the day more productively.

These small changes will benefit you and your heart incrementally. So, start slow but start now, urges the expert.