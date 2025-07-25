Woman who lost 35 kg shares 5 things that helped her lose weight: 'Tried every workout until I found the one'

Weight loss journeys are often filled with ups and downs, confusion, and frustration. Many try countless diets, intense workouts, and quick fixes, only to find themselves stuck or gaining the weight back. A woman named Snigdha Baruah, who lost 35 kg, often shares insights related to her transformation with her Instagram family. In her June 26 post, she reveals 5 things that actually worked for her. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months shares her ‘10 strict rules’ for weight loss: ‘Drink water 5-10 minutes before meals’ ) Check out Snigdha's 5 essential tips for successful weight loss and transformation. (Instagram/@snigdhasbaruah)

"I'm no fitness expert. Just someone who lost 35 kgs, the hard way, but the real way. Here are 5 things that actually worked for me, no shortcuts, no fluff," Snigdha wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Exercise is important

"Go through multiple workout routines and you'll eventually find what works best for your body. I was on my seventh routine when I finally figured out what suits me and what doesn't. I stuck to that routine for at least 3–4 months before switching to a new one," says Snigdha.

2. Get disciplined with your meals

"Be a little strict with your food habits. You need to consistently stick to your breakfast, lunch, and dinner plan. Only then will you truly earn the right to reward yourself on Sundays," she adds.

3 Sleep early

Snigdha recommends sleeping early and avoiding late-night scrolling. "If you keep scrolling reels late into the night, your body won't rest, recover, or support your transformation. If you truly want to lose weight, sleep on time."

4. Click pictures often

"Click lots of pictures, daily, if you can. When you look back at them after 3–5 months, you'll feel so proud of how far you've come. You'll want to pat yourself on the back," she says.

5. Love yourself

"Unless and until you love yourself, you won't be able to stick to this difficult routine," she shares. Self-love, Snigdha believes, is the foundation of every successful transformation journey.

