Spacing out while scrolling? Doctor explains why brain fog happens, shares 9 tips to reduce digital fatigue

A long day of staring at a screen is the general blueprint of contemporary lifestyle, whether it’s a work laptop on weekdays or a phone for doomscrolling on lazy weekends (only the size really changes; the rest is the same). Every day may look the same, but slowly, it’s chipping away at overall health, targeting every facet from mood regulation to cognitive functions like attention, and even causing vision problems. Digital life also contributes to a phenomenon called brain fog, where one feels mentally sluggish, exhausted, and out of sorts. Long hours of screen time are not healthy and result in brain fog.(Shutterstock)

Dr Jayshree Arunaprakash, Head, Clinical Services at Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai, shared with HT Lifestyle how prolonged screen time causes several health issues on a daily basis, with brain fog being one of the most common.

Addressing the various discomforts many people experience daily, and often choose to ignore, Dr Arunaprakash shared a vital wake-up call, saying, “We spend long hours on digital screens - mobiles, laptops and tablets. By the end of the day, we have a headache, dry, red or itchy eyes, and we struggle to focus. The exposure to light from the screen also affects our sleep cycle and quality of sleep. Digital fatigue is the latest health crisis, and neurologists are seeing many patients with Brain fog. They complain of forgetfulness, difficulty in focusing, feeling drained, inability to remember details and feeling overwhelmed. ”

Why does brain fog happen?

Sometimes you space out when you are on phone. (Shutterstock)

Ever had a moment where you are staring at your phone, scrolling, but completely spaced out? You are not particularly registering anything, but still consuming whatever is on your feed, as if you are on autopilot. This mental disconnect happens when you are not fully present, even though your eyes are glued to the screen.

Explaining why we space out, Dr Arunaprakash explained, “This is because our brain is constantly trying to process visual and auditory information being bombarded by our digital screens. There are rapidly changing colours, brightness and movements and our brain is overstimulated. Apart from this, constantly looking at the screen can also cause dryness of eyes, itching, irritation and watering.”

9 tips to prevent the common problems of long hours of screen time

Apart from mental exhaustion, eye fatigue is one of the common consequences.(Shutterstock)

Dr Arunaprakash rounded up nine simple yet solid tips that address the common problems originating from long hours of digital fatigue, whether it is eye health or energy levels:

Follow the 20-20-20 rule for ‘eye and brain break” every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This relaxes the eye muscles and improves focus. Limit screen time at least an hour before bed. A 30-minute exercise daily can help improve mental function and our mood. Aim for 6-8 hours of quality sleep. Try to sleep at the same time every day. Mindful eating - keep gadgets away during mealtimes. Eat healthy Food. Stay well hydrated. Manage stress with meditation, deep breathing and music or reading books. Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake. Spend some time outdoors every day.

Dr Arunaprakash added that the brain requires breaks from digital screens as a way to prevent mental and physical exhaustion. She added, “We cannot do away with digital screens in this modern world, but our brain needs periodic breaks. Hence, making mindful changes to our lifestyle can reduce digital fatigue and protect our long-term mental health. It is not necessary to give up screens in the name of ‘digital detox’, just limiting screen time is enough. Reducing screen time before bed, staying active, and prioritising real-world interactions and social life, a person can restore balance.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.