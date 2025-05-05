Dermat suggests 3 skincare routines for pregnant women in different trimesters

Pregnant women undergo a lot of changes, both physically and emotionally. During pregnancy, a lot of hormones also fluctuate. These hormonal shifts can trigger a lot of skin concerns and even change the usual skin type. This is why your skincare routine may not remain the same throughout the entire duration of pregnancy. Each trimester may bring new changes. Moreover, moms-to-be need to be extra cautious about choosing certain ingredients, as not all skincare products are safe for both you and your baby. While it's always best to consult a healthcare professional in person for personalised advice, having a general understanding of which ingredients are safe and which are not is a basic essential. Pregnant women need to exercise caution when it comes to skincare because not all ingredients are safe for the baby or suitable for their changing skin.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Safia Tanyeem, dermatologist at Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, Koramangala,Bengaluru, shared how skincare evolves during pregnancy.

This is the entire guide that she shared to understand the basics of skincare during pregnancy:



Skincare routine during different trimesters

First trimester (1–12 weeks)

Due to hormonal changes, the skin may become more sensitive. Use a gentle hydrating cleanser to maintain moisture, Vitamin C serum to brighten the skin, and mineral sunscreen (SPF 30+) for sun protection.

A light moisturiser helps keep the skin hydrated.

2. Second trimester (13–26 weeks)

At this stage, most women suffer from pigmentation and acne. To treat these issues, make sure to keep your skin hydrated.

Vitamin C serum can be used to lighten pigmentation, while a mild exfoliant containing glycolic or lactic acid can control acne and correct uneven skin tone.

3. Third trimester (27–40 weeks)

Skin dryness and the appearance of stretch marks are more common during this period.

Focus on deep hydration. Use a thick hydrating moisturiser for the same.

Safe and unsafe skincare ingredients

Safe skincare ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid: Hyaluronic acid attracts water molecules from the surrounding deeper layers of skin and therefore intensively hydrates the skin and alleviates the symptoms of dryness and discomfort. It also adds to the firmness and elasticity of the skin and therefore reduces the severity of stretch marks. Vitamin C: Vitamin C is an antioxidant that reduces pigmentation and enhances the formation of collagen, lightens the skin, and aids in the regulation of pregnancy dark spots or melasma. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera contains soothing and anti-inflammatory effects, and it can be most suitable for sensitive, inflamed skin since it reduces redness or inflammation. Glycolic Acid (AHA): At low concentrations, glycolic acid exfoliates skin and enhances texture; it can also control acne and pigmentation. Zinc Oxide (Sunscreen): It offers physical sun protection without irritation or hormonal interference, thus, it can shield the skin from harmful UV rays, which can aggravate pigmentation.

Skincare products to avoid

Retinol: Retinol is absorbed into the bloodstream and may harm the infant during fetal development. Salicylic Acid: High concentrations of salicylic acid can pass through the skin and enter the blood. Niacinamide: Although it is usually safe, it can irritate the already sensitive skin during pregnancy. Hydroquinone: Hydroquinone is a skin-lightening agent that can enter the bloodstream and be harmful. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid its usage. Formaldehyde and parabens: These preservatives can interfere with the hormonal balance and fetal development. Using paraben-free and harsh chemical-free products is beneficial. Fragrance-based products: Pungent fragrances can cause allergies or skin sensitivities in pregnant women. So, use fragrance-free products or those with soothing, natural fragrances such as lavender or chamomile. Chemical exfoliants (Peels): These are very harsh and can cause irritation in the skin, gentle enzymatic exfoliants or physical scrubs with natural ingredients are safer to use.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.