Health coach shares 10 tips to lose body fat 2x faster: 'Eat more veggies'

Dhara, an online health coach, consistently shares sustainable weight loss strategies on Instagram. From practical diet advice to effective workout tips, her profile is full of actionable insights to help followers shed extra kilos efficiently. On July 22, Dhara shared a post outlining key habits that can accelerate fat loss, claiming they can help burn body fat twice as fast. “Want to lose weight quickly? Follow these simple steps to torch fat and get fit,” she wrote. Also read | Woman who lost 35 kg shares 5 things that helped her lose weight: 'Tried every workout until I found the one' Avoid sugary fruits and instead eat lots of veggies.(Shutterstock)

1. Calorie deficit diet:

Eat fewer calories than you burn. Each meal should have 60% protein, 20% carbs, and 10% fat. This helps you feel full and burn fat.

2. Eat more veggies:

Skip sugary fruits and eat lots of veggies like tomatoes, capsicum, lettuce, and cucumber. Add spices and Greek yogurt for flavor. Fill up on a big bowl of veggies every day.

3. No late-night snacks:

Don’t eat 3-4 hours before bed.

4. Include a cardio which you like:

“I love walking, and I walk around 10-15k daily. I’d suggest you do something which you can be consistent with,” wrote Dhara.

5. Drink water before meals:

Drink 250-300 ml of water 20-30 minutes before eating. This helps you feel full and eat less. Also read | Fitness coach shares 7 simple secrets to lose weight easily: ‘Follow the 80/20 principle’

6. Morning hydration:

Drink at least 500 ml of water right after waking up. This starts your metabolism and cleanses your body.

7. Avoid sugary drinks:

Say no to cold drinks and shakes. They have lots of empty calories and sugar.

8. Cheat meal once a week:

Have a cheat meal every 7 days. It helps balance your hormones and keeps you motivated. You can gradually reduce it to once a month if you are planning to go less than 10% body fat.

9. Lift weights before cardio:

Do strength training before cardio to burn more fat and build muscle.

10. Post-meal walks:

Walk slowly for 10-15 minutes after meals. This helps with digestion and boosts your metabolism.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.