Cardiologist shares 'best diet for heart disease reversal': Lower or completely stop eating meat, have protein like tofu

In a December 2023 blog on his website, Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, shared details of how you can achieve a 'healthy heart with the best diet for heart disease reversal'. According to him, 'this diet is rooted in nutrient-packed foods that will boost your cardiovascular health, addressing factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol levels'. Also read | Cardiologist shares 'jadoo diet for weight loss', assures you'll shed at least 7 kg in 1 month without starving yourself By incorporating certain foods into your diet, you can take a proactive approach to supporting your cardiovascular health.(Unsplash)

Dr Chhajer said here’s what you need to include in your daily meals:

1. Lots and lots of fruits and vegetables

“Your parents were right to include fruits and vegetables in your diet growing up. Maintain this habit into your adult years and fill your plate with a wide range of fruits and vegetables varying in colours, shapes, and tastes. Each of these heart-healthy foods offers distinct and high levels of nutrients and antioxidants, which are vital for heart health. Special focus on leafy greens, berries, citrus fruits, and cruciferous vegetables in your daily meals,” he said.

2. Wholesome whole grains

Dr Chhajer said, “Whole grains are the talk of the town. Chuck the processed or refined grains and Opt for whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats. These grains are fiberous, rich in vitamins and minerals, and actively contribute to better heart health.”

3. Lean proteins

He added, “Protein, protein. Stock up on protein because it is what gives you the strength to power through. Prioritise lean protein sources such as legumes and tofu. Lower or completely stop consuming meat and open your food world to healthier and greener alternatives. This will help lower your saturated fat intake.”

4. Be mindful of your sodium consumption

“Constant thirst and rising heart levels can all be controlled if you start lowering your high-sodium food intake, like processed snacks, canned soups, and fast-food items. These prepackaged foods are not only bad for your heart health, but they also do not contain the vitamins and minerals needed to maintain a body that is strong and healthy. Lowering salt intake can be something alien to you, so instead, include more herbs and spices to flavour your meals. Not only will your meals become more flavourful, but you’re also reducing your reliance on excess salt,” the cardiolgist concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.