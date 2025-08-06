Neurosurgeon says avoiding 5 habits can help reduce risk of Alzheimer's in old age; how many of these do you practise?

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia that begins with the appearance of a buildup of proteins in the brain, causing brain cells to die over time and the brain to shrink. While no cure exists, there are certain steps you can take to reduce the risk of developing the disease. The CDC has found five different ways to reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer's. These are risk factors that have been clinically shown to increase your risk of developing Alzheimer's. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on April 21, Dr Zayed Almadidy, MD, neurosurgeon, shared the 5 habits which, if you avoid they can help reduce the risk of developing dementia.

Risk factor linked to a higher likelihood of developing dementia

In the video, Dr Almadidy stitched a clip of an old woman, diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, struggling to recognise herself in the mirror. He explained that this is often a result of the disease.

“Very often, as a neurosurgeon, people ask me, 'What can I do to reduce my risk of developing Alzheimer's?' The CDC has found five different ways to reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer's. These are risk factors that have been clinically shown to increase your risk of developing Alzheimer's and dementia,” he explained. Let's find out what they are.

5 habits to avoid to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's

Here are the 5 habits the neurosurgeon listed that you should remove from your lifestyle to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's:

1. Tobacco and alcohol use

More and more data is now starting to surface to show that no amount of alcohol is considered safe, but an excessive amount of alcohol is especially dangerous.

3. Hearing loss

Hearing loss is sometimes a part of ageing, but it has been shown to be linked and correlated with the development of dementia.

3. High blood pressure

High blood pressure that is uncontrolled for long periods of time. This can create several pathological and vascular issues within the brain, which can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia.

4. Uncontrolled diabetes

Poorly controlled blood sugar within diabetes has profound impacts on the entire body, including the brain.

5. Lack of physical activity

Having a sedentary lifestyle has been shown to increase the risk of developing dementia.

After listing the 5 habits, the doctor warned: “If you have any of these risk factors, I recommend you speak to your primary care physician. Controlling these risk factors will significantly improve your likelihood of maintaining a healthy brain as you age.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.