Doctors share tips to communicate with Alzheimer’s patients even when words fail

Communicating with a loved one who has Alzheimer's can sometimes be like walking down a foreign road. Their words may fade but that does not mean that they can’t feel. Compassionate conversations: Doctors share communication tips to support loved ones with Alzheimer’s through these meaningful activities.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Sinha, Dementia Specialist, CEO and Co-Founder of Epoch Elder Care, suggested, “The most important thing in such situations is not necessarily what we communicate but how we relate. Communication barriers while caring for elders with dementia can lead to frustration and confusion, often escalating into anxiety and agitation, making compassionate and clear communication essential. Always say yes, rather than reminding or correcting them, it is necessary to enter their world, where you stay patiently.”

Patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia deserve our love and respect.(Shutterstock)

Don’t ask questions

She further recommended, “Try avoiding asking questions, responding kindly, and speaking in simple, reassuring terms. In addition, non-verbal communication, such as a gentle touch and looking them in the eye, can dissipate anxiety and establish trust just as much as spoken words can. Each contact is an opportunity to make them feel safe and valued. Good communication is not merely about facts and memorisation but about making them heard, loved and understood. If we communicate with empathy, we provide them with a sense of dignity and belongingness.”

Tips to soothe Alzheimer’s anxiety instantly

Dr Kersi Chavda, Consultant Psychiatrist at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai's Khar, asserted, “The idea of such communication is to convey a feeling of respect, caring and reassurance. Speak in short succinct sentences, and be gentle in your tone as well. There is no place in showing your anger and impatience, remember the behaviour of the person is part of the degeneration in the brain.”

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that causes the decline of cognitive function and the inability to carry out daily life activities.(Shutterstock)

He added, “There will be multiple repetitions, try not to get irritated. Be as patient and reassuring as possible. Calm Agitation down by gently talking about how upsetting it must be for the person who has problems with memory. Finally, the cornerstone of all communication is respect, and this has to be conveyed.”

The language of love in dementia care

Echoing that supporting loved ones with Alzheimer’s through meaningful communication involves patience, empathy and creativity, Dr Megha Dhamne, Consultant - Neurologist and Neuromuscular Specialist at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai's Mahim, said, “The overall burden of dementia is increasing worldwide. Caregivers are faced with physical and psychological needs while taking care of their loved ones.”

Here are some tips that can be useful while taking care of such patients:

1. Keep a routine of daily activities, such as eating and bathing timings.

2. Use simple language to communicate with them.

3. Be a patient listener.

4. Show them old pictures and videos or music to recapture old memories

5. Engage in activities that they enjoy in.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.