Is intermittent fasting safe for everyone? Gastroenterologist reveals who should be careful

Intermittent fasting has gained quite a lot of traction in the world of health and wellness. It is primarily used to create a calorie deficit, as it involves eating within certain windows and fasting during others, allowing the body to burn stored fat. On paper, it sounds simple and doable, but in practice, it may be different. With this eating pattern getting so much spotlight, many people jump on the bandwagon and try it. But is it really for everyone? Intermittent fasting is the go-to technique to create calorie deficit. (Picture credit: istickphoto)

ALSO READ: Can intermittent fasting be risky? Study says long term fasting may harm this organ

HT Lifestyle, in a conversation with Dr Anupama N K, senior consultant - medical gastroenterology at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, explored the vulnerable groups who should avoid intermittent fasting.

Dr Anupama agreed that it is very popular nowadays, because of its extensive health benefits, “A lot of folks try it, for weight loss, for better blood sugar control, and also for more smooth digestion.”

For whom intermittent fasting is good? Let's first understand who may benefit from intermittent fasting. Since everyone has a different physiology, its effects can also vary from person to person.



“Some people might find intermittent fasting kind of helpful since it seems to give the digestive system a little break, so to speak. In some situations, it can also ease bloating, help metabolism feel steadier, and maybe improve gut health," the gastroenterologist said, suggesting that intermittent fasting may help some people giving digestive system a rest and enhance metabolic rhythm. But the benefits are not universal.