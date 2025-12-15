Orthopaedic surgeon explains if you need a tetanus shot after getting hurt by a rusted or iron object

Often, when we are hurt by an iron object, we rush to the doctor to receive a tetanus shot to protect ourselves. However, in some cases, the doctor may advise against getting it. Therefore, it is essential that you know when to get a tetanus vaccine and when it is not required. After getting hurt by an iron object, do we need to take a tetanus injection? (Pexels)

Dr Obaidur Rahman, an orthopaedic and sports surgeon, shared a video on December 14 to explain when you should take a tetanus vaccine if you get hurt by an iron object.

Do you need a tetanus vaccine for every iron injury?

In the video, Dr Rahman explains that an injury from a rusted or iron object does not automatically necessitate a tetanus shot, challenging a common misconception. He shared the post with the caption, “After getting hurt by an iron object, do we need to take a tetanus injection?”

Explaining when one needs a tetanus shot, Dr Rahman took the example of two situations: one where he explained whether children need it or not, and in the other, he explained in what situations adults should go for it.

For children

Dr Rahman noted that a lot of parents come to him with their children regarding an iron injury they sustained, asking whether they need to be given a tetanus shot.

According to him, there is a vaccine for children called the DPT vaccine. He shared, “The 'T' in this is Tetanus. Normally, we give this to children at 6 weeks, 10 weeks, and 14 weeks. Its booster is given at five years. So children are completely prevented from any tetanus infection that might be transmitted from the mother or transmitted during delivery.”

For adults

As for adults, Dr Rahman noted that the normal efficacy of the tetanus vaccine is almost 10 to five years. Meaning, he explained, “If you remember that you have received tetanus in the last five years, then you don't need a tetanus vaccine.”

Who needs the shot? Dr Rahman noted, “It is needed in those who have a crush injury or a dirty wound. Meaning, if there is a very bad injury, then in that case, the tetanus shot might be needed.”

Furthermore, according to Dr Rahman, if you haven't received any vaccination in the last 10 years or five years, and you don't remember, then in that case, you need the tetanus vaccine.

As for normal injuries, he suggested, “If you wash yourself with running water, then that is almost enough.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.