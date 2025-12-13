Orthopaedic surgeon shares how women can keep their bones strong after menopause

Menopause is a major health milestone in a woman's life. The changes before and after are drastic, driven by a significant hormonal shift. In particular, the drop in estrogen, a hormone that plays a protective role, can have serious effects, with one of the most important being on bone health. Women after menopause experience the problem of weaker bone structure! (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand more about why bone health is affected after menopause and what steps women need to take to protect themselves, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Rahul Puri, consultant - orthopaedics and robotic joint replacement surgery. He revealed that indeed bones become very vulnerable after menopause as the drop in estrogen weakens their natural strength, increasing the risk of fractures even from minor falls or everyday activities.

Why may bone health deteriorate after menopause?

The surgeon shared that when estrogen drops then the body's natural ability to protect bones also goes down. “As estrogen levels drop after menopause, this protective mechanism weakens, leaving bones vulnerable to progressive deterioration,” Dr Puri said.

One of the first warning signs of bone weakening is osteopenia, which then escalates if left untreated. “Initially, this may manifest as osteopenia, a condition of lower-than-normal bone density. If left untreated, osteopenia can progress to full-blown osteoporosis, dramatically increasing fracture risk,” the surgeon added.

Postmenopausal women, for this reason, are at a greater risk of fractures, even from a simple stumble or minor fall. Dr Puri revealed how brittle bones can become, noting, "Even a strong cough can result in broken bones when osteoporosis has weakened the skeletal structure.”

How to protect?

Milk is one of the sources of calcium. (Picture credit: Freepik)

So how do you protect yourself? The way forward requires covering all essential facets, from regular screening for timely intervention to proactive lifestyle and nutritional measures.

Dr Puri elaborated on the tests you need to do, “Prevention begins with proper assessment. Every postmenopausal woman should undergo a three-region DEXA scan as part of her annual health checkup. This specialised imaging test quantifies bone density and provides crucial baseline measurements for monitoring bone health over time.”

Beyond imaging tests, blood work plays an important role in understanding the complete status of bone health. Dr Puri said, “Comprehensive blood work is equally important, evaluating levels of essential proteins, vitamins, magnesium, and hormones that influence bone metabolism.”

Proper nutrition is also vital in determining your bone health. In fact, it forms the foundation as the right nutrition supports bone health. “Nutritional deficiencies, particularly inadequate calcium and vitamin D intake, further compound the problem,” the doctor shared.

Further, Dr Puri also highlighted that unhealthy lifestyle habits can also significantly weaken bones, with smoking and excessive alcohol intake known to accelerate bone loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.