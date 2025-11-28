Tetanus injection shortage at PMC-run Sutar Hospital forces patients to buy from private medical stores

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Late Jayabai Sutar Hospital and Maternity Home in Kothrud has exhausted its stock of tetanus injections, forcing patients to buy vaccines from private medical stores. Panchkula, India, Jan,16 2021 :: Dr. Suraj Bhan Kamboj, DGHS 3th Injection Of Covid Vessican Sector 4 Dispensary At Panchkula On Saturday 16 Jan. . 2021. Photo Sant Arora /Hindustan Times

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy who suffered injuries and visited the hospital was told there was no tetanus injection. “I came for treatment after having injuries on my hand. The hospital staff asked me to buy the injection from a private medical store,” said the patient from Kothrud.

Civic activist Amol Kale, who was also present at the hospital during the incident, informed that around three to four patients were asked to get the injections on their own, and there is no stock of tetanus injection.

“Tetanus injection is a basic requirement in any hospital. When patients refuse to buy it from outside due to cost or inconvenience, their treatment remains incomplete. Patients are upset, as they are asked to buy injections from private medical stores,” said Kale, who has complained to PMC.

The government for over two years has stopped providing TT vaccine doses. The PMC now purchases tetanus and diphtheria (TD) vaccines. The shortage for the past five days has resulted in many patients walking away without taking the mandatory tetanus shot, especially those coming in with minor injuries, animal bites or wound infections, said the officials.

Dr Minal Vaichalkar, medical superintendent of the hospital, said, for the past five days, there has been a shortage of TD vaccines at the hospital. “We have requested the officials to provide us with the stock, who have assured us to supply the same till Friday. We had received a stock of around 200 doses, which was given to the sanitary staff during the drive and the stock got exhausted. We also do local purchases in some cases and provide the vaccine. However, the TD vaccine through local purchase cannot be provided to every patient,” she said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and city immunisation officer, PMC, informed that there is a stock of over 32k doses of TD.

“The officials of the respective hospitals are required to raise a request with us for the stock. Once the request is received, the stock is immediately supplied. However, we have not received any request from the hospital. I will look into the issue and take corrective action,” he said.