From diamond-studded sherwani to Rolex watch: Inside YouTuber Sourav Joshi’s ultra-luxury wedding style

YouTuber Sourav Joshi, with over 37 million subscribers on YouTube, tied the knot to Avantika Bhatt in November 2025, in a private ceremony at Aloha On The Ganges in Rishikesh. The couple kept their wedding mostly private, but a glimpse of their haldi ceremony and other rituals was shared online in his YouTube vlogs. Avantika, who stayed out of the public eye, is now in the spotlight alongside Sourav. Sourav Joshi’s wedding look shines with diamond buttons and a Rolex(Instagram/Sourav Joshi)

Sourav Joshi's wedding look

Sourav recently uploaded his wedding vlog, where he is seen getting dressed for his big day. He shared the details of his wedding outfit. Joshi’s sherwani honoured Kumaoni traditions but included a modern, personal twist. The highlight? Diamond-studded buttons spelling out “S & A,” the couple’s initials. Each button was bespoke and symbolized love, identity, and devotion.

Celebrity jewellery curator Priyanshu Goel (@thegemtlemen) broke down the outfit and called it “the true definition of a dream realised.”

While Sourav’s sherwani showed personal meaning and the sentiments, his wrist told a story of his hard work and achievements. He wore a 41mm Oystersteel model of the Rolex Submariner, which costs approximately ₹12.5 lakhs, according to TOI. Its classic, sleek design perfectly balanced the ornate sherwani, highlighting both luxury and understated success. Goel noted that while the buttons celebrated love, the watch showcased ambition and consistency.

Public attention on Avantika Bhatt

The wedding also brought Avantika into public discussion. Recently, content creator Anisha Mishra (@anisha.mishraaa) claimed that Avantika had bullied her in school, which impacted her self-esteem. These allegations have gone viral online but remain unverified. Reactions range from curiosity to playful comments, showing how social media figures can attract public attention.

A video has also surfaced showing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posing with the couple and their family, adding to the online buzz. Sourav had introduced Avantika to his viewers in mid-November, and fans are now celebrating their union.