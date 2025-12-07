Palash Muchhal confirms wedding with Smriti Mandhana is called off, threatens legal action against ‘baseless rumours’

Composer Palash Muchhal has broken his silence on his delayed wedding with Indian cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, in a new statement on Instagram Stories. He confirmed that the wedding had been called off, something Smriti also emphasised in her separate statement posted around the same time on Sunday afternoon. Palaash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana were set to get married on November 24

Palash Muchhal says ‘time to move on’

Taking to Instagram Stories, Palash wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

Addressing rumours that the wedding was postponed because Palash cheated on Smriti during the pre-wedding festivities, the composer added, “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

Palash Muchhal's statement on wedding with Smriti Mandhana.

Palash threatens legal action

Palash further said, “While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

About Palash and Smriti's wedding

Palash and Smriti were to get married in Sangli, her hometown, on November 24. The pre-wedding festivities began a couple of days before that, and were attended by several of Smriti's teammates from the Indian women's cricket team. However, on the morning of 24th, Smriti's manager informed that the wedding had been postponed indefinitely as her father had been hospitalised. Later that day, Palash and his family flew back to Mumbai, where he was reportedly hospitalised as well.