Smriti Mandhana’s wedding with Palash Muchhal postponed after her father falls ill, rushed to hospital

India's World Cup-winning star Smriti Mandhana’s wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed indefinitely after her father fell ill and was rushed to a hospital in Sangli on Sunday. The ceremony was originally set for November 23 in her hometown in Maharashtra. In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 21, 2025, Smriti Mandhana being proposed by Palash Mucchal for marriage at the DY Patil Stadium(@palash_muchhal)

Smriti’s manager confirmed that the cricketer chose to defer the wedding owing to a medical emergency in the family, and urged everyone to respect their privacy during this time.

“When Mandhana's father, Sriniwas Mandhana, was having breakfast in the morning, he started feeling unwell. We waited for a while for the condition to improve, but it deteriorated. We did not take any risk and called the ambulance immediately, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he is right now under observation. Smriti loves her father very much, and she has decided that the marriage will be postponed until her father recovers. I would request that all respect their privacy now,” Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti, told PTI.

The wedding ceremony, scheduled for November 23, was expected to be a private affair attended only by close friends and family.

Pre-wedding festivities had begun earlier this week, with social media flooded with videos and photos shared by friends and relatives as the couple participated in traditional rituals.

In one viral video, Smriti and Palash were seen dancing to the Bollywood hit 'Tenu Leke' at what appeared to be their sangeet ceremony. The clip, shared by Smriti's opening partner Shafali Verma, showed the couple playfully grooving to the song amid loud cheers, before they were joined by teammates Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Jemmimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav, who danced to 'Uyyi Amma' and 'Cutiepie'.

Earlier on Thursday, Smriti had announced her engagement to Palash through a choreographed Instagram reveal featuring her India teammates — Jemmimah, Shreyanka, Arundhati and Radha. The five players performed a neatly coordinated routine to “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. In the final frame, Mandhana unveiled her wedding ring, finally putting an end to long-standing rumours.