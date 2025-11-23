Shubman Gill's injury more serious than it looks; set to be on the sidelines for the remainder of 2025: Report

Shubman Gill’s comeback now has a rough comeback date, and it sits on the wrong side of the new year for India. Recent medical assessments and selection briefings indicate that the 25-year-old is unlikely to play again in 2025 after his neck issue was identified as a nerve-related problem rather than a simple spasm. Shubman Gill, in September.(REUTERS)

The team management has reportedly started treating India’s home white-ball series against New Zealand early next year as the first realistic window for his return, assuming his rehab progresses without setbacks.

This shift stems from a detailed fitness report that has reached the selectors over the last couple of days. That update confirms that Gill has already been given an injection to alleviate his symptoms, and will need a period of complete rest before rehab can even begin, and is certain to miss the South Africa ODIs and the T20Is.

When is Shubman Gill expected to return?

The clearest line in the latest reports suggests Gill may not play any more cricket this year and is expected to be back in action only next year against New Zealand. In practical terms, that means the ongoing Test series, the three ODIs starting November 30, and the five T20Is in December are all off the table. The working assumption now is that his comeback, if all goes well, will be timed for the home series against New Zealand in January, which offers a block of ODIs and T20Is to ease him back into international cricket.

The medical pathway behind that timeline is equally important. Tests are being used to distinguish whether the primary problem is muscular or a nerve-related niggle, and for now, the injury is being treated as serious enough to demand caution. Gill has been given an injection to calm the symptoms and has been told to rest completely before entering a structured rehab phase, after which he can move to fitness work, then skill workloads; that sequence alone pushes any realistic return towards early next year.

For the South Africa leg, this leaves India planning with their ODI and Test captain. The ODI armband is set to pass to a stand-in leader, with the selectors also reworking the top order around his absence. But the bigger calculation is with a home T20 World Cup in February-March, the management would rather sacrifice a month and a half of cricket now than gamble with a nerve injury that could flare up again.

Right now, everything is built around the single target: Shubman Gill through rest, injection-led symptom control and rehab, and then bring him back, if all goes to plan, in time for New Zealand at home early next year.