KL Rahul to return as India captain after two years, Shubman Gill unlikely to return soon, Agarkar gets update: Report

KL Rahul is poised to return as India’s one-day international captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, with skipper Shubman Gill likely to be ruled out due to a neck injury that is proving more serious than initially feared, reported news agency PTI. KL Rahul is set to return as India captain(PTI)

According to BCCI sources, Gill’s recovery is expected to take longer than anticipated, forcing the selectors to look for a stop-gap captaincy option and reshuffle the squad ahead of the series beginning November 30 in Ranchi.

With vice captain Shreyas Iyer also out with a rib cage injury suffered in Australia, Rahul is set to return as India captain after two years. The last time Rahul led India in any format was back in December 2023 in South Africa.

Gill’s injury worse than first believed

Gill sustained a whiplash injury while batting during the opening Test in Kolkata earlier this week and was sidelined for the second Test in Guwahati. He is currently in Mumbai, undergoing MRI scans and specialist consultations.

BCCI officials confirmed that the issue is not a simple neck spasm but may involve muscular or nerve-related complications.

A BCCI source told PTI: “All tests are being done to ascertain whether it is a muscular injury or a nerve-related niggle. As of now, Gill has been given an injection to alleviate symptoms and will need rest before rehab. There is every chance he could also be doubtful for the T20I series.”

Gill recently consulted spinal specialist Dr Abhay Nene, and the findings have been forwarded to chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

With his recovery timeline uncertain, Gill will not be risked for the ODIs — and a return for the T20I series starting December 9 also appears unlikely.

Rahul becomes front-runner as Pant misses out

The report added that while Rishabh Pant—currently captaining India in the Guwahati Test—was among the options, his lack of recent ODI cricket weakened his case. Pant has played just one 50-over match in the past year as he continues progressing from long-term injury.

This leaves KL Rahul, India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs and a former ODI captain, as the most feasible option to lead the side.

With vice-captain Shreyas Iyer still two months away from returning after a spleen injury sustained in Australia, the selectors are inclined toward stability, making Rahul the natural replacement.

India Likely ODI squad structure

India are expected to pair Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, while Abhishek Sharma could serve as the reserve opener.

The pace attack is set to feature Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, with Akash Deep as an outside option. Jasprit Bumrah will be rested after two back-to-back Test series.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya remains unavailable for ODIs as he focuses on his recovery ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Spin duties are expected to be shared between Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar, with Kuldeep Yadav likely to take personal leave.