Indian-origin founder shares mom’s lavish four-event 60th birthday celebration in Dubai: ‘It felt like a wedding’

A video shared by entrepreneur Akash Mehta showing his mother’s 60th birthday celebration in Dubai has won people’s hearts. In the video, he gave a glimpse of her four-part bash, which included everything from a devotional musical event to a desert safari. Akash Mehta shared a video of his mother, Chetna Mehta, celebrating her 60th birthday bash. (Instagram/@mehta_a)

“Happy 60th birthday to my best friend! Love you beyond words, Chetna Mehta,” he wrote and added a heart emoticon.

The founder continued, “Mum, your four-event celebration honestly felt like a wedding. But seeing you smile and dance every day with your closest friends and family made me the happiest son.” He also added several hashtags, including #Dubai.

The video opens with the first event, where Chetna Mehta is seen entering the venue in a beautiful red dress to start her birthday celebrations. The video captures the fun she has with her guests. The rest of the video shows how her three events unfold.

How did social media react?

Indian-American comedian Zarna Garg reacted to a post with a series of cake emoticons. Choreographer Joya Nandy Kazi posted, “I wanna be her when I grow up! Happy bday to your mom!!”

An individual commented, “Who is this diva!! Looking young and iconic.” Mehta responded, “My Mum,” along with a few heart emoticons. A fourth expressed, “Honestly thought that was Kylie Minogue in the first clip! What a Glam Mom!! God bless.”

A fifth wrote, “Such an incredible celebration! 60 years young indeed! Happy bday to aunty.”

Who is Akash Mehta?

He is the CEO, growth and digital marketing specialist for Fable & Mane. He was featured on the Forbes “30 Under 30 - Europe - Media & Marketing” list in 2019. He co-founded the company with his sister, Nikita (Niki) Mehta.

Fable & Mane is a multimillion-dollar Ayurvedic wellness brand. Before launching his own company, he worked in leadership positions at luxury beauty conglomerates.

Who is Chetna Mehta?

According to the official website of Fable and Mane, she is a “creative yogi and dynamic meditation expert” who “grew up in India surrounded by the wondrous wisdom of her father and homeland.”

She is a classically trained Indian dancer who previously worked in the travel and tourism industry. She now works in the field of “healing and spiritual practices.”