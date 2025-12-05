Indian boy dressed as Burj Khalifa steals the spotlight at fancy dress contest in Dubai. Video

A charming video from Dubai has captured widespread attention online, thanks to an Indian boy who impressed everyone at a fancy dress contest by appearing as the iconic Burj Khalifa. An Indian boy dressed as the Burj Khalifa charmed viewers as his fancy dress video went viral.(Instagram/lovindubai)

A miniature Burj Khalifa takes centre stage

The video, shared by the Instagram page Lovin Dubai, shows the kid confidently addressing the crowd while dressed in an elaborate costume inspired by the world’s tallest building. A text overlay on the clip reads, "When the fancy dress theme is for the National Day and your kid says: 'I'll be the Burj Khalifa'". The post is paired with a playful caption that reads, "A tiny Burj Khalifa reporting for National Day duty!

Take a look here at the clip:

Burj Khalifa’s official reaction adds to the buzz

Adding charm to the moment, the official Instagram account of the Burj Khalifa also reacted to the video. The account dropped a simple “clapping hands” emoji, a response that further fuelled the enthusiasm of viewers who celebrated the child’s creativity.

Social media users overflow with admiration

The comment section quickly filled with admiration and affection, as social media users praised the child’s creativity and charm. One viewer wrote, "Golden visa for the parents and child", while another said, "Give him the award now". A user added, "He look so adorable", and someone else mentioned, "This is so cute". The praise continued with comments such as, "Cutest video on the internet today", and an emotional viewer shared, "OMG this is so heartwarming to see. Lots of love for cute kid".