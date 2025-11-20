‘Burj Khalifa missing’: Dubai looks like Delhi as thick fog blankets UAE

Residents across the UAE woke up to several parts of the nation blanketed in dense fog. UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) also issued red and yellow alerts. Many took to social media to share visuals of the sudden change in weather, including Indians who posted videos from Dubai. Dubai covered in thick fog. (Screengrab (X))

“There's literally 0 visibility in some areas right now. But the morning feels chilly and great,” read a post on the Instagram page of a couple who runs a travel blog in Dubai.

In another video, a woman staying in Dubai joked, “Burj Khalifa missing.” It is the tallest building in the whole world. Expressing the same notion, another posted, “Even Burj Khalifa is sleeping.”

Many took to social media to share pictures of the fog. An individual commented on X, “Traffic is slower but great view,” while posting a picture. Another added, “What a dense fog in Dubai today. Still persistent. Drive safe, everyone.”

A third expressed, “Winter’s first whisper… wrapped in fog so thick it feels like the world paused to breathe. Stay Warm, Drive Safe, Dubai walon.” A fourth wrote, “Dubai aaj Dilli ho rakha hai.”

NCM said that fog covered areas like Sharjah’s Al Qarayen, Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, Dubai’s Al Lisaili and Al Qudra, and Abu Dhabi’s Seih Shuaib and Al Ajban, reported Gulf News.

Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi police issue warning:

Dubai Police tweeted, “Dubai Police urges motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in #Dubai.”

In a tweet on the official X profile, Abu Dhabi Police department wrote, “#AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely.”