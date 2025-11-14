Kerala man builds vast business empire after relocating to Dubai in 1967: ‘I had only a lungi, shirt’

The tale of MV Kunhu Mohamed, owner of a conglomerate in Dubai, is not just a rags-to-riches tale. His story of leaving India at 22 and building his own company from scratch is a testament to his remarkable determination and resilience. In an interview, he shared how he started working as an assistant to a plumber when he reached the UAE, a time when the nation was still taking shape. The Kerala man shared his journey from India to Dubai in an interview. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

Journey from India to Dubai:

Kunhu Mohamed left his hometown in Kerala without a passport or money and without a clear path for his future, he told Khaleej Times. Recalling his long and rough journey, he told the outlet, “I still remember the sound of the wind hitting the sail.”

He recounted how he started his journey on a wooden dhow named Khwaja Moideen. “It took us forty days to reach next to Dibba Al Baya in Oman. We didn’t have an engine, only faith in the wind and in Allah.”

“We would adjust the sail according to the direction of the wind. Sometimes the sea was calm, sometimes angry. But hope kept us going.”

When the dhow anchored far off the coast in Oman, Mohamed jumped into the sea. “I had only a lungi and a shirt. Both were soaked. I had to wring them dry with my hands and wear them again.”

As his journey continued, he was taken from Dibba Al Baya to the Oman–UAE border. After which, he, along with his fellow passengers, had to walk for hours to Khorfakkan. “We had no idea where we were heading, just that this was the land of opportunity,” he said.

After his long journey, he spotted a truck carrying watermelons. Recollecting the moment, he said, “paid and climbed on. That’s how I reached Sharjah.”

When he finally arrived in the UAE, it was not how it is today, and the nation was just taking shape. “People back home used to say there’s nothing on the land here, but gold underneath it. Everyone believed this desert hid treasures.”

In Sharjah, he stayed with a friend who worked under an Emirati owner. “The owner's door was always open for people in need. That generosity, it still defines Emiratis today.”

From plumber to a founder:

He started his new life as an assistant to a plumber but soon realised that he couldn’t continue with his new job. “My hands always sweat. I couldn’t grip the tools. After a week, he told me to take a few days off, I didn’t realise then, it meant I was fired,” he told the outlet, adding, “But the employer paid me for twenty days, 100 qatar Dubai Rial. That was my first salary in the trucial states.”

He then tried other jobs, which included milking cows, cleaning utensils and making fish baskets. He recalled that he never said no to any work. His dedication was soon noticed by one of his employers, who increased his salary.

“When I was cleaning utensils, I saw my employer’s car dirty. I washed it, polished it and burned bukhoor (incense) inside. He was impressed and increased my salary by 100 Qatar Dubai Riyal. But, I was given the duty to wash the car. That taught me something, when you go beyond what’s expected, people remember you.”

However, the turning point in his life came when his friend introduced him to Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, then ruler of the UAE city Ras Al-Khaimah. He became a driver in the Sheikh’s household, where he worked for four years.

“They treated me with respect. I learned from them the value of trust and responsibility,” he told the outlet, adding, “My accounts were always correct, so I was allowed to trade more. That’s how my business started — small, honest, and steady.”

Starting his business:

In 1972, he officially registered his company as Jaleel Traders, which was later renamed Jaleel Holdings. Recalling the Sheikh’s contribution, Mohamed said, “He helped me when I didn’t have the money. That trust, I never forgot.”

Under Mohamed's leadership and hard work, the company grew from a modest foodstuff trading shop into one dealing with fresh produce and FMCG distribution, not only in retail but also in the restaurant and hotel sectors. The company currently employs 1,700 people.

“When I started in Al Ras [Dubai], there were only thirteen traders, two Indians, a few Lebanese Palestinian, and some Iranians. Dubai was different then. Everyone knew everyone.”

In his years of business, there is one rule that he never broke. It is never to delay the salary of a worker. “‘Give the worker his wage before his sweat dries.’ That is what I have lived by.”

At 79, he continues to come to his office. However, he told the outlet, it’s “not to work” but “to meet my people. Talking to them makes me happy.”

He spends his time dividing it between India and Dubai. He follows a routine that includes yoga and quiet reflection. “When I look at the skyline today, I remember the old dirt road between Deira and Rolla. It reminds me how far this country, and all of us have come.”

“Whenever I see the Arabian Sea, I remember the day I dived into it with just one pair of clothes. Everything after that… was destiny.”