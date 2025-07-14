'Absolutely mind-blowing': Kerala man builds his dream Lamborghini Huracan replica with scrap parts

A handmade replica of the Lamborghini Huracan is making waves online not because of expensive parts or high-end tech, but because it was built using scrap and years of hard work. A supercar crafted on Maruti Alto wheels by a Kerala man has gone viral online.(@BC CUSTOMS/YouTube)

The man behind the project is Bibin Chacko from Kerala, who spent three years turning his dream into reality.

A video of Bibin Chacko showing his scrap-made Lamborghini Huracan on YouTube has gone viral.

He has created a total of nine parts for the 'Homemade Supercar' series, in which he shows the entire process of building it.

The car’s body is made from fibreglass and multiwood, shaped carefully to copy the design of a real Lamborghini. It sits on a custom-built chassis, made completely from scratch.

Under the bonnet, instead of a roaring supercar engine, there’s a Maruti 800 engine.

Check out the viral video here:

Arun Smoki, a popular automotive vlogger, also shared the viral Lamborghini video on 27 June 2025, gaining over 1 lakh views and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

The video quickly caught the attention of viewers, and many users were amazed by the effort and creativity. People praised Bibin Chacko for his dedication, saying the replica looked impressive despite being made from scrap.

One of the users, @balukrishna7096, commented, "Turning scrap into a stunning Art takes skill, patience, and pure passion. Hats off to you for making the impossible look possible!"

A second user, @samridervlogs7931, commented, “This guy has skill and he must be appreciated.”

Another user, @OSITO-OSO, commented, "Damn he have some serious skills appreciate you're dedication."

Some users called it a true example of passion and skill, while others were curious about the process and parts he used.