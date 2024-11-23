'India is not for supercars': Multicrore Lamborghini battles rough road, pothole in viral video. Watch

In India, owning a Lamborghini or Ferrari may seem like a dream for many supercar enthusiasts, but navigating the country’s rough roads can quickly turn that dream into a test of endurance. With bad patches, speed breakers, and potholes scattered across most roads, driving these high-end cars becomes an exercise in patience and caution. A recent incident has once again highlighted this struggle, as a Lamborghini Huracan was spotted attempting to tackle a bad patch of road alongside a Hyundai Exter. A video showed a Lamborghini Huracan struggling with speed breaker and pothole.(Instagram/pavangamemaster)

A struggle between supercar and hatchback

A video circulating on Instagram shows a sleek black Lamborghini Huracan (though it’s unclear whether it’s all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive) slowly navigating a speed breaker before hitting a pothole. In the video, the Hyundai Exter, follows closely behind, going through the same difficult stretch of road with relative ease. The Lamborghini, known for its powerful engine and sleek design, seems to struggle more as it carefully makes its way over the uneven terrain.

The video, shared by Instagram user @pavangamemaster, has garnered a staggering nine lakh views, sparking varied reactions from viewers.

Social media reactions

The video has triggered a wave of responses, with some users finding humour in the situation while others empathise with the difficulty of maintaining such high-performance vehicles on India's roads. One user remarked, “A supercar in India? It's like putting a tiger in a small cage!” Another user quipped, “You could have just gone for a simple hatchback instead of struggling like this!” Others were more understanding, saying, “It’s just the reality of driving luxury cars in a country where roads are not always well-maintained.”

A separate video also went viral earlier on X, showcasing another Lamborghini struggling with potholes on a busy road in Telangana. This clip, shared by user @WhateverVishal, shows the red Lamborghini gingerly navigating the bumpy, water-filled road while various onlookers take photos and marvel at the luxury car.

Supercars may offer impressive speed and power, but in the face of poorly maintained roads, even the mighty Lamborghini can struggle to stay on track.