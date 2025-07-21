Kerala man fulfils father's 14-year dream of owning a Royal Enfield Bullet: ‘This is for you, Achaaa’

A heartwarming Instagram reel has gone viral, showing a young man from Kerala gifting his father a Royal Enfield Bullet, a dream the father had held on to for 14 years. An emotional reel capturing a father-son moment is melting hearts across social media.(@ashwin.os/Instagram)

The viral reel shared by @ashwin.os captured the emotional moment a father received the Bullet he had dreamed of owning for years. In the video, he stands frozen for a few seconds, clearly trying to process the surprise.

“14 years ago, he told me he wanted to buy a Bullet. He had chances over the years, but he never did. Maybe he just never put himself first".

The heart-touching bond between the father and son has left the internet stunned. Instagram users were quick to express how deeply the moment moved them, with many commenting on the strength of their relationship.

For many, fulfilling their parents’ long-forgotten wishes is a childhood dream. As children grow up, they begin to understand the quiet sacrifices their parents made, the dreams they set aside, the things they couldn’t buy, all to give their children a better life.

Check out the video here:

The viral reel was posted on July 15, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than a million likes and numerous comments.

Many Instagram users were touched by the silent hug, the visible emotion, and the son’s loving surprise.

One of the users, @hey_riddhi, commented, “Boys like him are a blessing. Wish today’s generation had more like him.”

A second user, @nireeksha_mlore___, commented, “From pappa gifting cycle for kid to kid gifting bike to pappa we all grew up so soon guys.”

Another user, @himalayantales, commented, “Your father must be so proud of you, brother. I can imagine your happiness about being able to do this for him. Happy riding to both of you.”

Some users shared how they, too, dream of giving back to their parents one day.