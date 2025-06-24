Viral video shows Singapore father putting crying child in recycling bin as sibling watches

A video clip of a Singaporean father using a blue recycling bin as an impromptu "time-out" corner for his crying son has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. Shared to Reddit by user @myliferabaksia, the unusual scene has left many users divided over the act’s parenting merits and social message. Internet users criticised a father who used a blue recycling bin for disciplining his son, calling it poor parenting.(Reddit/myliferabaksia)

(Also read: Father spends ₹5.8 crore on ads to show off son's ‘cuteness’, teen unhappy: ‘Why not transfer that to my bank’)

The viral moment

The clip, now widely circulated, shows a young boy dressed in red, visibly distressed and sobbing while gripping the sides of a large blue recycling bin. Another child, presumed to be his brother, stands nearby with a concerned expression. In front of them stands a man — believed to be their father — holding two balloons and a tote bag. He appears to be sternly lecturing the child inside the bin, though the video has no audio to confirm his words.

Watch the clip here:

The scene unfolds in what looks like a public space, and the child’s distress combined with the unconventional use of a recycling bin has struck a nerve among viewers.

The video was posted with the caption: 'Father puts crying boy in blue recycling bin, scolds him while sibling watches on.' Since then, it has garnered numerous views and several comments.

Public reactions pour in

While some viewers saw the humour in the bizarre juxtaposition of parenting and recycling, many others expressed concern. A comment that gained traction read: “Father bad example. Put in wrong bin. That’s why our recycling rate is so low.” The satirical jab was quickly followed by more serious observations.

Another user criticised the act outright, saying, “Poor parenting.” One wrote, “This is not appropriate,” while another remarked, “This is what I call public humiliation in the name of discipline.” The mixture of mockery and concern continued with one user commenting, “He’s not teaching the kid a lesson, he’s creating a memory of shame,” and another asking, “Is this really necessary for a tantrum?”