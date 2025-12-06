Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak in Hindu, Muslim ceremonies, shares dreamy wedding pics: ‘Qubool hai se saat phere tak’

Television actor Sara Khan, best known for her roles in shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai and Sasural Simar Ka, tied the knot with Ramayana fame-actor Sunil Lahri’s son, Krish Pathak, months after their court marriage in October this year. The newlywed couple shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on social media. Sara Khan weds Krish Pathak in dreamy wedding ceremony.

Sara Khan shares pictures from her wedding with Krish Pathak

On Saturday, Sara and Krish took to Instagram to post pictures from their wedding, which took place in December. The couple celebrated their union with both a Hindu ceremony and a nikah. For the Hindu wedding, the couple wore red. In some of the pictures shared by guests, Sara was also seen flaunting her sindoor. For the nikah, Sara and Krish opted for white shimmery outfits. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, “QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak… Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes.”

Sara also posted multiple pictures from their reception, where she posed with friends such as Mrinal Navell, Deepshikha Nagpal, Tanaaz, and Sheen Savita Dass, among others. Before Krish, Sara was married to Ali Merchant. However, the marriage did not work out, and they parted ways within a year of tying the knot. They divorced in 2011.

Sara and Krish had a court marriage on October 6 after dating for a year. Sharing pictures at the time, Sara wrote, “Sealed Together. Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love… The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ se ‘Saat Phere’ tak, the vows await this DECEMBER – Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever.”

About Sara Khan

Sara began her career as a model and made her acting debut with the popular Star Plus show Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, which earned her widespread recognition. She later featured in several hit shows, including Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalaxmi and Dil Boley Oberoi. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 4, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Lock Upp.