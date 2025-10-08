Sara Khan marries actor Krish Pathak in court ceremony, shares pics: ‘Qubool hai se saath phero tak’

Sara Khan, best known for her roles in Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, and Sasural Simar Ka, has officially married actor-producer Krish Pathak. After dating for about a year, the couple registered their marriage on 6 October in an intimate court ceremony. Sara Khan and Krish Pathak have planned a grand wedding in December, celebrating their interfaith union, which reflects their shared values and love.

Sara Khan marries Krish

Sara shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a series of heartwarming photos with Krish and a heartfelt note that beautifully captured the essence of their interfaith union. Her post read, "Two faiths. One script. Infinite love. The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ se ‘Saat Phere’ tak, the vows await this December, two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot.”

Friends and fans react

Balika Vadhu star and new bride Avika Gor commented on the post and said, "Omg!!!!!!". Actor Monalisa said, "Congratulations… God bless you". Actor Kishwar Mercnat also commented, Congratulations". Actor Shweta Tiwari, "Oh my god! My Baby.. congratulations". Actor Aashka Goradia and singer Abhijeet Swant also congratulated the couple.

The actor revealed that while the court marriage was simple and private, the couple is planning a grand wedding celebration in December, where they will take traditional vows from both faiths.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sara opened up about how she met Krish. Their story began on a dating app about a year ago.When I saw his photo, I immediately felt a sense of belonging,” she shared. The two met the very next day, and Sara made it clear that she wasn’t looking for anything casual and wanted to settle down. Their shared values and connection soon blossomed into love.

Krish Pathak, who is also an actor and producer, has reportedly been a strong emotional support for Sara and her family, and the couple’s chemistry is evident in their photos and public appearances.

This marks Sara Khan’s second marriage. She was previously married to actor Ali Merchant in a televised Islamic wedding on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010; however, the couple parted ways a year later in 2011.