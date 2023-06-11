Avika Gor says her Sasural Simar Ka days make her cringe: ‘I returned from the dead thrice'

Actor Avika Gor became a household name as a child actor with her performance as Anandi in the Television show Balika Vadhu. The actor has since worked in another hugely popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, and has also worked in films in the South film industry. In a new interview, Avika admitted that her character Roli in Sasural Simar Ka did many 'cringe' things on the show. (Also read: Krushna Abhishek reveals why he won't travel with Kapil Sharma for their US tour) Avika Gor said her character Roli from Sasural Simar Ka did a lot of cringe things on the show.

Roli from Sasural Simar Ka gives her cringe

In a new interview, Avika was asked about a role that makes her cringe. Although the actor was not eager to name a character, she finally admitted that it was Roli from Sasural Simar Ka who has done a lot of embarrassing things on the show, and went on to list the things with a laugh.

Avika's response

Talking to Siddharth Kanan, Avika chose Roli from Sasural Simar Ka as the one character that have her the cringe. She said, “I have told a bhoot (ghost) to not take the law into its own hands. I have been stabbed by a trishul. I have gone through the impossible,” she added with a laugh. She then said, “I have returned from the dead thrice, and was kidnapped 50 times. I even got married six or seven times.” Avika also said how her character was married to the same person thrice and was ‘almost’ married off to someone else at other times.

Avika also added how grateful she is to be called a TV actor in the interview, and that she has got so much exposure to the audience because of her TV shows. She said TV actors have the experience of bringing in improvements and improvisations with the telecasts and learning in the process. "All TV actors should be very proud of themselves that they do this everyday. It is a task and I really love being called a TV actor," she added.

Avika Gor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the horror film 1920 Horrors Of The Heart. The film, directed by Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt, is slated to release in theatres on June 23.

