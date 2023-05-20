Balika Vadhu's Neha Marda calls breastfeeding in public ‘absolutely normal’: ‘It is fine. You aren't doing a crime’

Actor Neha Marda, known for her role in Balika Vadhu, has spoken about breastfeeding in public. In a new interview, Neha said that breastfeeding a baby in public isn't a 'crime'. She added that a mother breastfeeding a child is the 'most beautiful thing to see'. (Also Read | Balika Vadhu actor Neha Marda welcomes daughter after being admitted in hospital for complications, moved to NICU) Neha Marda became a mother in April this year.

On April 7 this year, Neha Marda and her husband Ayushman Agarwal welcomed a baby girl. The news was shared by her publicist on social media. "Blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations @nehamarda and Ayushman Agarwal," a post read on her publicist's Instagram account. The publicist had also shared an adorable picture of Neha holding the little one in her arms.

Speaking with Times of India, Neha said, "With breastfeeding in public being concerned, my take is that I would always want to feed my child from home and then take her out. But if she gets hungry while we are out I won't let her starve. I would take to ways in which I can feed her. But I would want to feed her well before I step out."

She also added, "Having said that I will also not make her starve and it is a very natural thing. If you're breastfeeding your child in public, it is fine. You are not doing a crime. You are just feeding your child who is hungry and it is absolutely normal. There are ways like a scarf which you can use to cover yourself while feeding. It is the most beautiful thing to see a mother breastfeeding a child and there's no shame to it at all. That's my take."

Hours before welcoming the daughter, Neha had shared a picture from the hospital bed and opened up about her pregnancy complications. She had been admitted to the hospital after she ran into some complications with her pregnancy in the final trimester. "Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey... She has all faith on that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam," Neha wrote.

Neha announced her pregnancy in November 2022 with a post that she captioned, "This is such a beautiful 'US' which I can't express. We were never desperate for "you"but today I feel we needed "YOU". YOU are necessity and priority. YOU are love, life and universe. Thank you for completing us (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

Neha got married to Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in 2012. She is known for her performances in popular serials such as Balika Vadhu, Mahadev, Doli Armaanon Ki and Laal Ishq. She was last seen in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

