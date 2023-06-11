Home / Entertainment / Tv / Krushna Abhishek reveals why he won't travel with Kapil Sharma for their US tour

Krushna Abhishek reveals why he won't travel with Kapil Sharma for their US tour

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 11, 2023 04:14 PM IST

Krushna Abhishek has claimed that there is 'no issue' between Kapil Sharma and him, adding that he will join the team in the US.

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek, who was set to fly to the US for a tour with his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Kapil Sharma and his team, will not be travelling with them. He has revealed that he will join the team later as he has some prior commitments. (Also read: Kapil Sharma teases Brett Lee as he calls Archana Puran Singh ‘sundar ladki’)

Krushna Abhishek will not travel with Kapil Sharma and his team for their US tour.
Krushna Abhishek will not travel with Kapil Sharma and his team for their US tour.

Kapil Sharma and his team are set to perform live in New Jersey next month. Kapil Sharma and his team will perform in New Jersey on July 15 and tickets are already available online. The tickets can range from 5500 ($70) to 75000($899).

Krushna assures he will join the tour

Asked if there was any issue between Krushna and Kapil, Krushna told ETimes, "There is no issue. I have other commitments and I will be going later on the tour."

The report also quoted local promoter Sam Singh as saying, “Good things always happen after some good reasons. We got visa approvals last year but couldn’t get the date for visa stamping from the US consulate on time due to delays in appointments. But this year, we are ready to deliver this show to our beloved audiences when all our visa formalities are done.”

Kapil and Krushna

Earlier this year, Kapil Sharma had said that he may plan on taking a break from his long running show around the US tour in July.

After months of speculations over a soured equation between the two comedians, Krushna returned to Kapil's show recently and declared all was well between them. Recently, Kapil even shared a special birthday wish for Krushna. Sharing a picture with him, Kapil wrote, "Happy birthday mere bhai @krushna30 hamesha khush raho,tandrust raho aur aise hi duniya ko entertain karte raho bahut sara pyaar (May you stay forever happy and healthy. Keep entertaining the world, lots of love)."

Krushna and films

Krushna has worked in several films such as Abhishek Bachchan-Ajay Devgn-starrer Bol Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's Entertainment and Tusshar Kapoor's Kya Kool Hain Hum 3.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kapil sharma the kapil sharma show krushna abhishek + 1 more
kapil sharma the kapil sharma show krushna abhishek
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out