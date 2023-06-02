Kapil Sharma teases Brett Lee as he calls Archana Puran Singh ‘sundar ladki’: ‘You started flirting also’

International crickets Brett Lee and Chris Gayle will be the next guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo video from the show features them engaging in banter with the host Kapil Sharma. From greeting the audience with namaste to speaking in Hindi, the two clearly had a blast on the show. Also read: Brett Lee posts pic with Kapil Sharma, promises to share his ‘Sydney Beer’ next time Brett Lee and Chris Gayle at The Kapil Sharma Show.

Brett Lee and Chris Gayle at Kapil Sharma Show

The video featured Brett Lee in a white shirt with beige trousers. Chris Gayle looked funky in a bright purple suit. The clip shows Kapil Sharma asking the cricketer superstars who had already appeared on the comedy show before, if they missed Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared as the judge of the show and was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. Replying to Kapil's question, Chris said instantly, "No I am not.” His reply left Archana cheering for him and she is even seen getting up from her chair while doing so.

Brett Lee added, “It is much better looking at sundar ladki (pretty woman),” and pointed at Archana Puran Singh. To this, Kapil teased Brett Lee saying, “After retirement you started flirting also.” Kapil also asked Brett Lee if he ever thought of abusing Chris when he scored 27 runs in 2009 T20 World Cup during his over. The Australian player replied, ”Hundred percent."

Fans react to Brett Lee and Chris Gayle

Reacting to the promo video, fans have shared their excitement about the upcoming episode. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Happy to see both the legend Gayle-Lee sitting together. Both are respectful of each other. Lovely.” “Namaste was good,” added another one. Some also appreciated Chris Gayle's Hindi.

A few days ago, Brett Lee had posted a photo with Kapil Sharma, from his visit, and promised to share his “Sydney beer” the next time they meet. Sharing the photo, Brett Lee wrote, "Great to see you today @KapilSharmaK9 ! Had a great time filming with you." Kapil replied in the comments, "It was a pleasure to have you back on our show sir, was great fun, I love your humor, you n @henrygayle made it super funny with your presence, thank you love and best wishes always."

