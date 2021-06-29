Dipika Kakar reveals reason behind her exit from Sasural Simar Ka 2 in just two months. Watch

Dipika Kakar, who shot to fame as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, reprised her role in the second season of the show. However, she left in just two months. In a new video shared on her YouTube channel, she revealed the reason behind her exit from Sasural Simar Ka 2.

In the clip, Dipika Kakar said in Hindi, “My track was this long only. When Rashmi (Sharma, producer) ma’am called me, it was already decided and she was clear with me from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it.”

Since Sasural Simar Ka catapulted her to fame, Dipika had an ‘emotional reason’ to be a part of the second season. She said that the show made her who she is and gave her an identity. She also thanked the makers for trusting her with the opportunity to play Simar.

Dipika said that she ‘got the opportunity to pay back’ the makers of Sasural Simar Ka by appearing in the second season, and she gave it her 200%. She added that she is on a break from work and enjoying domestic life, as she worked continuously for many years. “I wasn’t taking up any shows but when Rashmi ma’am called me for a meeting, I couldn’t turn it down. I have to do it, it’s my duty,” she said.





“You do some things in life not for money or materialistic things but for your mental satisfaction or emotional reasons. My emotional reason was that Sasural Simar Ka made me what I am today, so now, if I can give back to the makers, I cannot refuse no matter what,” she added.

Sasural Simar Ka aired from 2011 to 2018. The second season premiered in April and has an all-new cast.