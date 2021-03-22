Sasural Simar Ka season 2 brings back Dipika Kakar, actor says 'lets create magic again'

Actor Dipika Kakar is coming back to daily soaps with her hit supernatural drama, Sasural Simar Ka. The actor has even shared a video to announce the same.

Taking to Instagram, Dipika shared the first glimpse at her character, Simar, in the second season. "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready...Lets create magic again," she wrote with her post.

In the video, Dipika begins by greeting everyone 'Jai Mata Di' in Simar's usual style. She informs viewers that she is coming back because of all the love they gave her through the years. She even teased that new faces will be seen on the show.

Fans expressed their excitement about the show's new season. "Wow can't wait Dipi di," wrote one. "Shoaib sir bhi he show me? We want both of you," asked another about Dipika's actor husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. He was also a part of the first season of the show.

Sasural Simar Ka aired on Colors TV from April 2011 to March 2018. During its tenure, the show went from being a daily soap about female empowerment to a supernatural show with regular appearances from demons and visits to 'paataal lok'. Clips from the show often went viral for their bizarre logic and execution.

Dipika took part in Colors TV's reality show, Bigg Boss season 12, and went on to win the trophy. Speaking about her win, she had told PTI, “I wanted to prove that Bigg Boss is not about being mean or demeaning anybody and it is about being honest and good. I am very happy (with) the way I conducted myself on the show. I won."

