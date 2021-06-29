Hrithik Roshan reacts to ‘it’s all Photoshop’ comment on video of him showing his abs

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot for his fitness brand. His abs were on full display as he posed in an unzipped sleeveless hoodie and even bare-chested. “Come sun, rain or pain.. Keep going,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Comedian and actor Vir Das commented, “Awesome! I hate that I ate three biscuits right before watching this.” Replying to him, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “I’ll have them too if they’d make me as witty as you.” Actor Toranj Kayvon, who had a small role in Kesari, joked, “It’s all photoshop guys. He eats pizza.” To this, Hrithik replied, “@toranjkayvon haha only with health freaks like you!” Actor Tiger Shroff called him ‘baap’, while actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a fire emoji.

Fans also showered praise on Hrithik. “How are we supposed to survive this?” one asked, while another wrote, “Just speechless after seeing your abs.” A third commented, “Greek god is back.” A fourth said, “Most handsome man for a reason.”

Hrithik Roshan replied to Toranj Kayvon’s comment.

Last week, Hrithik celebrated 15 years of the release of Krrish, the sequel to Koi Mil Gaya, in which he played a superhero. Directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, the film also starred Priyanka Chopra.

Also read: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades says ‘changing your nose, lips’ with filters can be ‘harmful’

Hrithik will soon return as the titular superhero in Krrish 4. Teasing the upcoming film in the Krrish anniversary post, he wrote, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4 #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which is said to be an action drama high on patriotism. The film was announced on his 47th birthday, earlier this year. It marks his maiden collaboration with actor Deepika Padukone. Fighter is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON