Orange lehenga to ivory saree: Tara Sutaria’s ethnic collection is perfect inspo for bridesmaids this wedding season

Tara Sutaria never fails to impress with her stunning ethnic looks. Whether she is gracing a wedding event or posing for a photoshoot, the actress knows how to carry traditional Indian wear with style and grace. Her latest collection of ethnic outfits is perfect inspiration for bridesmaids who want to shine at weddings this season. From bold hues to subtle tones, Tara’s wardrobe has something for everyone. Tara Sutaria Indian look inspo(Instagram/tarasutaria)

Orange Lehenga

Tara looked radiant in a bright orange lehenga that is every bridesmaid’s dream. The outfit featured delicate embroidery and a flowy silhouette that added movement and charm. She paired it with a heavy choker necklace, matching earrings, and a traditional maang tika, keeping the accessories statement-worthy yet balanced. The orange lehenga is ideal for day functions, especially haldi or mehndi ceremonies, where vibrant hues rule the theme. Tara’s minimal makeup and soft glam completed the look beautifully.

Ivory Saree

For a more elegant and sophisticated look, Tara opted for an ivory saree. The timeless outfit exuded grace and class, making it perfect for bridesmaids attending formal wedding events. She styled it with a sleek bun and paired it with contrasting green and gold jewellery, which added a regal touch to the neutral tone.

Black Anarkali

Tara’s black floor-length anarkali is perfect for evening receptions or cocktail nights. The outfit featured intricate motifs and a heavily embroidered jacket that elevated the overall look. The dark colour brought out a sense of drama and depth, making it stand out in the crowd. The rich texture and traditional craftsmanship make this outfit a classic choice for anyone who loves timeless fashion. Tara paired it with subtle accessories and natural makeup, letting the stunning silhouette and embroidery do all the talking.

Pink Lehenga

Bringing out her feminine charm, Tara stunned in a pink lehenga with purple patterns. The soft hue gave a romantic feel, while the detailed embroidery added a hint of royal elegance. She styled it with a heavy necklace and matching earrings, adding a touch of glamour. Her soft curls framed her face beautifully, making this look ideal for sangeet or engagement functions. The blend of pastel tones and intricate work made it both dreamy and festive.

