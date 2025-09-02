Tara Sutaria’s champagne saree proves why this colour needs to be in your festive wardrobe

Tara Sutaria has once again turned heads with her ethereal festive look, a champagne saree that beautifully marries elegance with modern glamour. Subtle yet statement-making, champagne as a colour is understated but never unnoticed. It flatters all skin tones, blends tradition with trend, and exudes sophistication without trying too hard. Tara Sutaria proves why champagne sarees are the ultimate festive fashion pick(HT)

If you’ve been wondering why champagne should feature in your festive wardrobe this season, Tara’s stunning look is the answer. Here’s how this versatile hue can perk up your festive style.

8 Reasons why ‘champagne’ colour belongs in your festive wardrobe:

1. Timeless elegance that never fades

Unlike brighter festive shades that may feel trendy, champagne remains a classic. It’s neither too loud nor too plain, giving you the perfect balance of sophistication for poojas, weddings, or intimate gatherings.

2. Flattering across skin tones

Champagne has a unique neutral undertone that complements all complexions. So if you have warm, cool, or neutral undertones, this colour adds a soft glow without overpowering your natural beauty.

3. Versatility of styling

From embellished sarees to organza lehengas, champagne works across fabrics and cuts. You can keep it minimal with a plain saree or go all out with sequins, embroidery, or metallic accents. The colour adapts effortlessly.

4. Perfect for both day and night functions

Unlike deep jewel tones reserved mostly for evenings, champagne shines both under the sun and at night. Pair it with soft pastels for day weddings or with bold accessories for evening receptions.

5. Pairs seamlessly with contrasting accessories

Gold jewellery adds a traditional touch, diamonds enhance its sparkle, and even coloured gemstones pop beautifully against champagne. It’s a neutral backdrop that lets your accessories shine.

6. Modern yet rooted in tradition

While champagne feels contemporary, when draped as a saree or lehenga, it seamlessly respects festive traditions. It’s the perfect middle ground for millennials and Gen Z who love mixing heritage with modern style.

7. Celebrity-approved trend

Beyond Tara Sutaria, several Bollywood fashionistas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Deepika Padukone have all embraced champagne ensembles for big events. This is one celeb-endorsed trend worth investing in.

8. Easy to reuse beyond festive season

Unlike heavily embroidered festive outfits that stay locked in your wardrobe, champagne outfits can be restyled for cocktail parties, engagement ceremonies, or even receptions, giving you maximum wear value.

Styling tips for a champagne saree:

Makeup glow-up:

Opt for dewy, luminous base makeup with a hint of highlighter on the cheekbones. Champagne tones pair beautifully with soft peach or nude lips.

Eyes that speak:

Go for smokey eyes in bronze or gold instead of harsh black. This adds depth while keeping the look festive yet soft.

Hair elegance:

A sleek bun with gajra for traditional occasions or loose soft curls for a modern, romantic vibe works perfectly.

Jewellery choice:

Pair with kundan or pearl jewellery and avoid very loud colours since the champagne base is subtle and elegant.

Blouse play:

Experiment with metallic blouses (gold, silver, or sequins) to dial up the glamour, or keep it classy with a matching champagne blouse.

Footwear finish:

Nude or metallic gold strappy heels elongate the silhouette and blend seamlessly with the saree.

Clutch it right:

A shimmery potli bag or metallic clutch balances functionality with sparkle.

Nail game:

Nude, rose-gold, or metallic nails add finesse without overpowering the look.

Tara Sutaria’s champagne saree highlighted why this colour is a must-have. It’s a shade that transcends trends, flatters effortlessly, and gives you the freedom to accessorise in multiple ways. So if you choose a heavily embellished champagne lehenga or a flowy saree, the colour ensures you’ll stand out without being over the top.

